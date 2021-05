Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel has had yet another rough season with his organization. The 24-year-old saw his Sabres finished dead-last in the NHL in points, and he has been dealing with a herniated disk injury since March. In Eichel’s first media session in a while, he was noticeably irked with how the Sabres have handled his injury. Eichel would prefer to have surgery, while the Sabres saw the situation in another way.