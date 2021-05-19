'Who Killed Sara's' Manolo Cardona on Humanizing Vigilantes, Netflix's Influence on Latino TV and Agatha Christie-style Intrigue

Warning: this post contains spoilers for season 2 of The Circle. Of all of the contestants on Season 2 of Netflix’s The Circle, no one is perhaps as devious as Courtney Revolution. A 28-year-old podcaster who hosts the entertainment podcast Overheard in the Pantry, Courtney entered the game by winning people over with his infectious personality, his Taylor Swift T-shirts, and ceaselessly delightful turns of phrase (yes, “What in the intergalactic flawlessness is this, honey” merch is forthcoming). But the blocking of his ally Savannah, as well as his role as the anonymous Joker, served as his villain origin story, prompting Courtney to vow to wreak vengeance on anyone who had wronged her — even if he’d have to lie and backstab in the process. His alliance with River and Chloe, a.k.a. the Cardashians, and his cutthroat approach toward other contestants (RIP, Khat and Mitchell, we hardly knew ye) cemented him as a Circle antagonist for the ages, infuriating fans of the show on social media.