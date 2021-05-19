newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa Government

Kalona Chamber welcomes new directors

thenews-ia.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I met with Tonia Poole and Krista Hershberger, the new Director and Assistant Director of the Kalona Area Chamber of Commerce, they were only three days into their new positions. But they were excited and ready for the opportunities ahead of them. Both Poole, who helps run Stitch and...

thenews-ia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Kalona, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#Kalona Chamber#Stitch#Kalona Chocolates#Assistant Director#Business Owners#Brochures#Bridge#Questions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Iowa Governmentkciiradio.com

Halcyon House Washington Page (5/17/21) Kidzfest

On today’s program we’re talking with Washington County Hospital and Clinics Special Events Coordinator Greta Clemons about Kidzfest: Hiking to Health happening this Friday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Washington’s Central Park. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Iowa Governmentkciiradio.com

Kalona Council Talks Budget and More Monday

The Kalona City Council will meet in regular session Monday night. On the agenda is a public hearing regarding budget amendments, grant application resolutions, polling location decisions and preparation for upcoming events including Kalona Day, Fall Festival and the Summer Tractor Rides. The meeting will be at 7p.m. Monday, May 17th at City Hall in Kalona.
Kalona, IAPosted by
Kalona Journal

Start tomorrow? Kalona companies hiring immediately

These companies in Kalona are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Inbound Sales/ Customer Service Agent - Virtual/Remote; 2. Data Entry Associate (31205); 3. 100% Remote Customer Service Representative; 4. Sales Rep, Life Insurance, Work at Home, Flexible Hrs, No Experience; 5. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 6. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 7. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Remote, Flexible Role, Major Guapportunity; 8. Technical Advisor I - Remote;
kciiradio.com

Washington County Residents Encouraged to Donate Blood

The largest need for blood donations is typically the summer when schools that host blood drives are out of session, and the need is especially apparent during the current pandemic. Impact Life, formerly known as the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, lost around 32,000 units of blood in 2020 due...
Iowa Governmentkciiradio.com

Lending Hands Adult Day Center Closing

Lending Hands Adult Day Center announced Friday that they will be closing its doors. Washington County’s sole adult day provider will be closing effective July 30th at the latest, according to Halcyon House officials. Halcyon House’s home healthcare offerings, operated out of the Lending Hands location, will continue to operate without changes. Halcyon House Executive Director Chris Marshall says, “The decision to close Lending Hands was a difficult one; when we were able to reopen last year following the state-mandated closure due to COVID, we worked for several months to increase revenue and decrease expenses with the intent of staying open.” She adds that they sought a partnership as well, but that unfortunately did not come to fruition.
Iowa Governmentthenews-ia.com

Kalona, Riverside and Wellman set hearings on budgets amendments

The city councils of Kalona, Riverside and Wellman will be holding public hearings on amendments to their current fiscal year budgets at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 17. The City of Kalona is adjusting its budget by an additional $403,137 to make the final anticipated expenditures to be $4,096,612. The city’s notice notes changes in expenditures for Watershed HUD grant, cemetery improvements, water/sewer maintenance and miscellaneous costs. New revenue includes cemetery funds, Enhance Iowa Rec Project funds and miscellaneous revenues. There are no increases in property taxes.
Kalona, IAPosted by
Kalona Journal

Start immediately with these jobs in Kalona

These companies in Kalona are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Inbound Sales/ Customer Service Agent - Virtual/Remote; 2. Data Entry Associate (31205); 3. 100% Remote Customer Service Representative; 4. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 5. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 6. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Remote, Flexible Role, Major Guapportunity;
Iowa Governmentkciiradio.com

Hospice of Washington County, Stewart Elementary Site Plans Approved

The Washington City Council recently approved the site plans for two facility projects from a non-profit organization and the Washington Community School District. The council approved the major site plan for Hospice of Washington County pending the city engineer’s verification, and the minor site plan for the district’s redesign of Stewart Elementary’s south parking area, as per the city’s planning and zoning commission’s recommendation. Hospice plans to remove the old southern portion of their existing building which contains their basement, adding a stormwater retention basin as well as expanding the north side of their facility and adding a larger parking area to accommodate the growing need for services.
Iowa Governmentkciiradio.com

Washington County Applying for Federal Grant for Skunk River Bridge

A grant application letter of support for the McKains Bridge was approved by the Washington County Board of Supervisors earlier this week. County Engineer Jacob Thorius explained that last fall a group came together to apply for what was formerly known as a BUILD grant which is now called a RAISE grant, which stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity. The Iowa County Engineering Association with the Iowa Department of Transportation is submitting an application to receive funds to help reconstruct eight selected bridges throughout the state including the Skunk River bridge to complete route W-21. Thorius says this project will increase the bridge width from 21.9 feet to 30 feet, “Our bridge is estimated at about $6.5 million, the project would be about 20 years of our bridge funding alone which we couldn’t do. So in order to construct it we’d have to stop all other construction and pull our funding from all other resources and tie up funding for about 4.5, 5 years and do no other project to complete this one.”
Iowa Governmentkciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors Appoint Redistricting Commission Members

The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved appointments to a commission that meets once each decade during their meeting Tuesday. As part of the 2020 census the supervisors appointed members to the temporary redistricting commission following a work session that was held last week. It was determined that the board would select three members and the county democratic chair would select two. The minority party selected Lorraine Williams and Harold Frakes, and Bill Poch, Chris Graber, and Steve Swaffer were chosen, who reside in supervisors Bob Yoder, Marcus Fedler, and Jack Seward Jr.’s districts, respectively. County Auditor Dan Widmer says the state’s deadline to form the commission is May 15th, “I will contact the chairperson and say, ‘Here are the final census numbers,’ and then it’ll be up to the chair to determine a meeting time. And we’ll have a schedule for them when this all needs to be accomplished and it’ll be up to him or her to take it from there.”
Iowa Governmentsoutheastiowaunion.com

Washington County auditor moves forward with cybersecurity grant

The Washington County Auditor’s Office is moving forward with an application for a cybersecurity grant. The Board of Supervisors gave the go-ahead Tuesday for county Auditor Dan Widmer to submit the application to the state. “This is an election security grant for up to $10,000,” Widmer said. “A lot of...
Iowa Educationkciiradio.com

Highland School Board Meets Monday

The Highland School board will take care of routine business at a regular meeting scheduled Monday. Among items on the agenda are discussion and action on this year’s graduating class, staff contracts, administrative contracts, waste water project bids, Washington County Riverboat Foundation grant, Grant Wood agreement and policy readings. The board will also receive administrative reports from the board of directors, principal, school board secretary and superintendent. The meeting is set for 5p.m. Monday, May 10th in the high school board room.
Washington Governmentkciiradio.com

Washington Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting for County Communications Center

The Washington Chamber of Commerce helped celebrate the new Washington County Communications Center with a ribbon cutting Wednesday. Chamber ambassadors, several county supervisors, and other local officials took part in the celebration and were welcomed to tour the facility which houses the county dispatch and emergency management staff and emergency operations center. The building, which sits between the sheriff’s office and county jail on Lexington Boulevard, officially began operations in January after the project’s groundbreaking in July of 2019. With storm shelter capabilities and space to expand for additional dispatch staff, the center also houses the county’s new radio communication system which provides nearly 100% in-house handheld reception for all emergency agencies in the county.
Iowa Governmentkciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors Approve Recycling Center Pollution Prevention Plan

The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved acknowledgement of a 2021 recycle center storm water pollution prevention plan at their recent meeting. County Engineer Jacob Thorius explained that in the late fall the Iowa Department of Natural Resources conducted a random inspection of the county recycling center and discovered that the county didn’t have a stormwater permit for the facilities out there, which Thorius commented that they never had one, “After further review and understanding of the current situation where we are out there it was determined that we needed to obtain a stormwater permit. As part of that we also have to have a pollution prevention plan to identify how we are going to prevent or mitigate or minimize runoff from the facility out there.”
Iowa Governmentsoutheastiowaunion.com

Kalona takes lead on trail grant application

The city of Kalona is taking the lead on securing funds for trails in the Southtown area of the city. At Monday’s meeting, the City Council agreed to submit a grant application to pave more than two miles of trails in the new development. The city is partnering with the...
Iowa Governmentkciiradio.com

Bazooka Farmstar, EMS Recommendations, Yard Waste Center on Washington City Council Agenda

Public hearings and action items regarding a Bazooka Farmstar sewer extension project are on the agenda for the Washington City Council tonight. The meeting will also include a resolution to adopt EMS Study Committee recommendations and authorizing equipment purchases, setting a public hearing date for a fiscal year 2021 budget amendment, and possible approval of trial basis changes to yard waste center hours. Also on the agenda are resolutions to adopt site plans for Hospice of Washington County and Stewart Elementary parking, an engineering agreement for plat 2 of the NLW Subdivision, and readings to amend city ordinances.
Washington Governmentkciiradio.com

Dress for Success Free Business Clothing Event Extended this Week in Washington

Washington County and surrounding residents needing to add some business attire to their wardrobe can still take advantage of a free opportunity from Washington for Justice. The organization has extended the hours of their “Dress for Success” event from last weekend, offering free clothing from casual to professional for all ages, genders, and sizes from 4-8 p.m. tomorrow and Friday and from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. this Saturday at the Mills Seed Building in Washington. Any questions may be directed to the Washington for Justice Facebook page, or email washingtonforjustice@gmail.com.
Washington Governmentkciiradio.com

Washington Chamber, KCTC Hosting Alive After Five Tuesday

The Washington Chamber of Commerce is getting back into hosting its Alive After Five events this spring and summer with an open house at one of their member businesses Tuesday. Alive After Five is a community networking event hosted exclusively by Washington Chamber members which typically highlight new business ventures,...
Iowa Governmentkciiradio.com

Washington County Conservation Marks State Observance

April 25th through May 2nd is designated as Iowa Soil and Water Conservation Week. It’s labeled as an opportunity to recognize the importance of conservation work within the Iowa landscape and contributions made by farmers, landowners, and urban residents to the protection of the state’s soil and water resources. Iowa currently leads the nation in continuous conservation reserve program buffer initiatives with more than 600,000 acres and more than 60 active watershed and water quality projects across the state.