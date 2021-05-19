newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Frightening and Fun Trailer for Netflix's R.L. Stine Horror Trilogy FEAR STREET

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Movies. Three Weeks. One Killer Story. Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming horror trilogy Fear Street, which is based on the popular R.L. Stine books. This actually looks like it’ll be a fun and creepy family horror film series!. The trilogy tells the nightmarish story of the...

geektyrant.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Gillian Jacobs
Person
Ashley Zukerman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fear Street#The Trilogy#Horror Movies#Creepy Movies#Frightening Movies#Upcoming Movies#Trailer#Fun#Books#Teenagers#Teens#Shadyside#Fear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesPaste Magazine

Watch the Trailer for George Romero's Lost Horror Film, The Amusement Park

The lost film referred to by the widow of zombie maestro George A. Romero as the late director’s “most terrifying” is finally seeing the light of day, and come June you’ll be able to experience Romero’s The Amusement Park, virtually unknown since it was first created in 1973. The rediscovered, seemingly experimental film is headed to horror streamer Shudder in the U.S., who have put out a first trailer for Romero’s lost gem.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Trailer For The Horror Comedy UNTITLED HORROR MOVIE, Which is About Making a Horror Movie

I’ve got a trailer here for a new supernatural horror-comedy titled Untitled Horror Movie and it follows a group of actors who set out to make their own horror film. In the story, “With their hit TV show on the brink of cancellation, six actors decide to film their own horror movie from home on their owns phones, unintentionally summoning a spirit with an affinity for violence. ‘This Cast and Crew Made a Film in Quarantine Without Ever Meeting… The actors set up lights, did their own makeup, and ran the cameras. The filmmakers advised on Zoom. Somehow… it worked.’”
MoviesGeekTyrant

Trailer For The Reality Show Torture Horror Film FUNHOUSE

Magnet Releasing has released a trailer for the upcoming indie torture horror film Funhouse. The story is set around a "Big Brother" style reality show that has horrific consequences for the contestants. In the film, “Down and out backup singer and celebrity ex-husband Kasper is invited to compete in the...
MoviesInverse

Green Knight movie release date, trailer, and cast for A24's medieval horror epic

It was only a year ago that The Green Knight was all set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival. The medieval fantasy film starring Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel as the valiant Sir Gawain, one of the lesser-known knights of King Arthur's Round Table, would have then been followed by a theatrical release in May. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced movie theaters to close and film festivals to be canceled, leaving The Green Knight in the wind.
TV & VideosGizmodo

Netflix's Awake Trailer Has a Worldwide Sleeping Disorder

In Awake, a mysterious event causes all electronics to stop working... and suddenly, no one can fall asleep. I have no idea what could possibly cause both these things, and if there’s an answer, it’s absolutely not in the movie’s first trailer. Seems like society goes to hell rather quickly...
TV & VideosGamespot

Netflix's Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie Gets a Brand New Trailer

Sailor Moon has been around since before anime went mainstream in America, when cartoon production houses were still mining those weird Japanese cartoons for easy content, and decades later the Sailor Scouts are still fighting. Ahead of the June 3 release of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal Parts 1 & 2, Netflix has a new trailer and a look at the English voice cast bringing the movie to life.
TV SeriesFirst Showing

One More Red Band Trailer for Netflix's 'Love Death + Robots: Vol. 2'

"Surely I have time for a smoke?" Netflix has released a second official trailer for Love Death + Robots: Volume 2, which is dropping on Netflix at the end of this week. Get ready!! This gnarly 45-second red band trailer is for the second collection of animated sci-fi short films created by Blur Studios and Tim Miller / David Fincher. The initial volume with 18 shorts launched in March of 2019. The adult animated anthology returns with a vengeance. Volume 2 (with eight new shorts) drops on Netflix starting May 14th, and they've already set Volume 3 (with another eight new shorts) to arrive sometime in 2022. Presented by Tim Miller, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen. "From wild adventures on far-flung planets to unsettling encounters close to home…" I SO can't wait for this fresh batch of shorts!! Ready to dive in and explore all eight of these new films and all the craziness they're serving up to all of us sci-fi fans. Consume responsibly.
MoviesPosted by
GlobalGrind

Watch: Kevin Hart Stars In Netflix’s Fatherhood Premiering Father’s Day Weekend [Trailer]

Kevin Hart stars in Netflix’s Fatherhood based upon a true story from Matthew Logelin’s book, Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love. The film follows Hart in this heartwarming, comedic and emotional story as a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world: fatherhood. The movie is set to premiere on Netflix during Father’s Day weekend celebrating fathers, who are actively and lovingly caring for their children.
MoviesFirst Showing

Fabrice du Welz's Ardennes Trilogy Finale 'Adoration' New US Trailer

"What do you feel for me?" Altered Innocence has debuted the US trailer for the Belgian film Adoration, which originally premiered at the Locarno Film Festival in 2019, and also stopped by L'Étrange, Sitges, and Fantastic Fest that year. This is the final film of Fabrice du Welz's "Ardennes trilogy", following Calvaire (2004) and Alleluia (2014). The film follows shy 12-year old Paul who lives near a psychiatric institute. After an encounter with a young patient there, the troubled yet beautiful Gloria, he becomes infatuated and vows to protect her. Insisting doctors are holding her hostage for an inheritance the two escape and wreak havoc across the French countryside. Described as "a potent combination of violent thriller and romantic sexual awakening, du Welz masterfully captures the teenage intensity of 'amour fou' pairing perfectly with Manuel Dacosse's sumptuous 16mm photography." With Thomas Gioria & Fantine Harduin as Paul & Gloria, Benoît Poelvoorde, Anaël Snoek, Gwendolyn Gourvenec. "Bleeds horror into a yearning romance."
TV & VideosComing Soon!

Zack Snyder Breaks Down Netflix’s Army of the Dead Trailer

Ahead of its debut later this month, Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes featurette for Zack Snyder’s newest zombie action-thriller Army of the Dead, starring Dave Bautista. The video features Snyder as he dissects the epic trailer for Army of the Dead, which was released three weeks ago. The Justice League filmmaker takes us shot-by-shot, revealing some behind-the-scenes details about their filming locations and its characters including the names of the film’s two main antagonists. Check out the video in the player below!
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Trailer For Netflix’s League of Legends Animated Series “Arcane”

One thing that will be great when it happens is if another, longer trailer for Arcane comes out since the series won’t be hitting Netflix until next fall, and it’s likely that just judging by the trailer that it’s going to be intense. League of Legends is an idea that took root back in 2009 and has ever since been drawing in more and more individuals to experience the gaming sensation that’s there for their pleasure. This coming series is a way of saying thanks for all the support as it’s going to be an adventure that will be focusing on the champions Vi and Jinx, but it’s likely that the world that’s been created will open up a bit during the series. How effective it will be is all dependent on this first season since the transition from a game to a CG series is going to tell the tale of whether or not the story is bound to earn a worthwhile adaptation or if it’s going to need a bit of work to really do the game any justice. Too often it’s seen that anything that has a strong base in pop culture before being turned into a series or a movie will fall short in some way, be it minor or major, that will end up being noticed by the audience, and especially by those that have been following the story for a while. In years past and recently those ideas that have become movies and series have been hit and miss at times since in many respects the effects that are being used are great since they add to the overall intensity of the project, and can augment the story in a big way. But there are almost always decisions that get made that end up being noticed and magnified by critics, no matter if they’re small details or not. This teaser trailer doesn’t really show much plot as many would recognize it, but it does make it clear that this series is going to be packed with action.
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

First Trailer: Netflix’s “Wish Dragon”

Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation have released the trailer for “Wish Dragon” which will hit the streaming service on June 11th. Din is a working-class college student with big dreams but small means, and Long, a cynical but all-powerful dragon capable of granting wishes, set off on an adventure through modern-day Shanghai in pursuit of Din’s long-lost childhood friend, Lina.
TV & VideosComing Soon!

Fatherhood Trailer: Kevin Hart’s New Netflix Comedy Out Next Month

Netflix has released a new Fatherhood trailer giving us a better look at Kevin Hart’s upcoming comedy, which releases on the streaming platform on June 18. This Father’s Day weekend, Kevin Hart stars in a heartwarming, funny and emotional true story about a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world: fatherhood. Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, and Paul Reiser round out this all-star cast. Watch Fatherhood, only on Netflix, June 18.
TV SeriesHypebae

Assane Diop Plots for Further Revenge in Netflix's 'Lupin' Part 2 Trailer

After much anticipation, Netflix has finally revealed the official trailer for Part 2 of Lupin. The teaser for the French crime thriller spotlights Assane Diop (Omar Sy) as he continues his quest for revenge against Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre). “This is going too far. Pellegrini kidnapped my son,” the clip...
ComicsComicBook

Sailor Moon’s New Movies Hype Netflix Release With New Trailer and Poster

Sailor Moon Eternal released its second film earlier this year in Japan, bringing to a close the latest adventure of the Sailor Scouts, and fans of the Shoujo anime won't have to wait long to see the films for themselves as the streaming service Netflix is set to release them this June. The original creator of the franchise, Naoko Takeuchi, was brought onto the project as a creative director, showing that the films were certainly in good hands throughout the process of their creation.
TV & VideosFirst Showing

Bringing Skateboards to India - New Trailer for Netflix's 'Skater Girl'

"Why do you like skating so much?" "There's no one to control me, no rules to follow." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an inspiring story called Skater Girl, set in India, and marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Manjari Makijany. The film is a coming of age of a rural skater girl from a remote village in Rajasthan, India. When a woman from London shows up with friend who has a skateboard, everything changes in this little town, and all the local kids becoming obsessed with riding around causing mayhem and amusement. For one young girl, Rachel Saanchita Gupta in her debut performance as Prerna, her life changes when she sets out to make it to the National Skateboarding Championships. The cast also includes Amy Maghera, Shafin Patel, Jonathan Readwin, with special appearance by Waheeda Rehman. This hasn't played at any festivals or anywhere else, it's another surprise Netflix release. And dang it looks great! Not only an uplifting story, but it also looks smart and sassy. Another impressive Netflix discovery.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Netflix’s Lupin Season 2 Release Date and Trailer: When Is Part 2 Coming Out?

Lupin, the Netflix heist series that dropped its first five episodes in January, became the platform’s most-watched French-language original series of all time, raking in a reported 70 million households in the first four weeks of release and becoming Netflix‘s most-watched title in the first quarter of 2021. Ever since then, Lupin‘s many fans have been desperate to see the next chapter in the story of professional thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy), given that the first part of the series ended on a massive cliffhanger, with Assane’s son, Raoul, abducted by the dastardly Pellegrini. From the current Raoul situation to Assane’s much longer-standing feud with Pellegrini—whose false accusation of burglary against Assane’s father led to the beloved man’s death when Assane was just a kid—Part 2 has many situations to wrap up. Now, we finally have a date for the release of the second part, or Lupin Season 2 as many have taken to calling it, and a full-length trailer to get us hyped for the conclusion of this first run of episodes.