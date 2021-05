Having made their journey to Chicago in last week’s episode, “Chicago,” the fifth episode of The Handmaid’s Tale season 4, starts with June (Elisabeth Moss) reminiscing on past romantic and intimate moments with her husband. The sound of bombs, as well as the sound of Janine (Madeline Brewer) and Steven (Omar Maskati), the leader of the Chicago Refugees, together, bring her back to her reality. The episode deals with the unrest Janine and June face within their new group, which furthers the bond between them. The episode is an emotional one, even when the a sense of relief from being out of Gilead is palpable.