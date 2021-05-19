newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League result and reaction tonight

By Emmet Gates
The Independent
The Independent
 37 minutes ago

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Aston Villa to north London this evening as the hosts continue to push for a spot in next season’s Europa League .

Led by interim coach Ryan Mason , Spurs enter tonight’s fixture in sixth place in the Premier League , ahead of seventh West Ham – who take to the pitch later in the evening – on goal difference. Mason’s side are four points behind fifth-placed Liverpool, who have hit their stride at just the right time to close in on European football next term – perhaps even a spot in the Champions League. Tottenham, meanwhile, have won three of their last five, with their 2-0 victory over Wolves last time out marking a solid response to their disappointing 3-1 loss to Leeds United . In the background, however, star striker Harry Kane ’s future is a key talking point, with the England captain wanting a summer move away from Spurs .

Aston Villa, meanwhile, sit in 11th place in the standings and will struggle to achieve a top-half finish at this point. In any case, it has been a successful campaign for Dean Smith and his players, who improved starkly following last season’s final-day heroics and narrow escape from Premier League relegation. Villa fans can simply enjoy their final two games and will hope to see their recently returned captain Jack Grealish confirm his spot in Gareth Southgate’s Euros squad for this summer with some fine performances. Follow live updates from Tottenham vs Aston Villa in the Premier League below.

