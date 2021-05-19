Hoosier Voters Beginning To Receive Election Information Cards In The Mail
Postcards identify outdated voter information. The initial postcard will look like this. Photo provided. (INDIANAPOLIS) - Hoosier voters are beginning to receive postcards in the mail from the Secretary of State’s office. The office is mailing these postcards as part of a statewide voter list refresh. The goal is to identify outdated and inaccurate voter registration information to improve the accuracy and integrity of Indiana’s voter registration list.www.eaglecountryonline.com