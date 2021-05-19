Republicans move to reinstate work-search requirement

As Ohio announced this week that they will be ending the extra three hundred dollars a week in federal unemployment benefits next month, there has been a renewed talk about raising the minimum wage. President Biden has signed an executive order to require employers who have federal contracts to increase minimum wage to $15 an hour starting January 2022. But the overall push to raise it nationwide to that amount has faced opposition by Republicans and even some Democrats. The current federal minimum wage is $7.25, and it has been at that level since 2007. While most states have set their own minimum wage higher than that, including Ohio which is at $8.80 an hour, Senator Sherrod Brown says making the move now to raise the federal minimum wage, as the country seems to be turning the corner on the pandemic is important, because there are people still hurting.