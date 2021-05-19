newsbreak-logo
Comedian Paul Mooney passes away at 79

fox10phoenix.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Mooney, the American comedian with a hand in some of the most iconic shows of the last five decades, has passed away at the age of 79. Mooney's manager, Helene Shaw, confirmed his passing in a statement to FOX News on Wednesday. Born in 1941 as Paul Gladney, Mooney...

