Happy Friday y’all! Sorry I’m running a little late — just been one of those weeks. Appreciate y’all patience though. Hopefully it’s worth the wait. In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, I just wanted to say a few things about “solidarity.” It’s a word that has been used a lot over the past year amid Black Lives Matter protests and the rise of anti-Asian hate yet few actually know what it means. Wikipedia defines solidarity as “an awareness of shared interests, objectives, standards, and sympathies creating a psychological sense of unity of groups or classes. It refers to the ties in a society that bind people together as one.”