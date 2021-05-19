Climate Fieldview product allows farmers to easily manage precision ag tools

Sonoma County Winegrowers, in partnership with the California Land Stewardship Institute, is excited to launch a new video series showcasing how our local grape growers are working to be part of the climate solution. This first video Climate Farmers of Sonoma County – Episode 1 Sunnyview Vineyard – YouTube is from the Sunnyview Vineyard of Dutton Ranch in the heart of the Russian River Valley. This site is not only unique for its climate adaptation practices, but it is also the home of the Sonoma County Winegrowers office and it has received a grant through California Department of Food & Agriculture (CDFA) to be a demo site to educate growers on sustainability, soil health and climate friendly farming. A new Climate Farmers of Sonoma County video will be released each month featuring a climate adaptation certification pilot partner. The videos can be seen on the Sonoma County Winegrowers’ YouTube channel. Join us each month to learn more about the critical role agriculture plays in climate adaption. We recognize the important role of local climate solutions for our global climate issues and we invite you to join us in the movement to be part of the climate solution.