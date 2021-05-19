Climate Fieldview product allows farmers to easily manage precision ag tools
If you're a farmer looking to improve your precision ag game, the Climate Fieldview tool is a good bet. Climate Fieldview, made by The Climate Corporation (whose parent company is Bayer), provides easy and on-the-go access to data visualization straight from your field. It's available on iOS and Android and data can also be accessed on their website. The product has 150 million subscribers across 23 countries, said Kyle King, commercial product director for TCC.www.agjournalonline.com