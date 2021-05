The Department of Health and Welfare announced Tuesday that Idaho continues to thrive during the pandemic and is moving from Stage 3 to Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds Plan. “Thanks to the actions of Idahoans in protecting their neighbors and getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Idaho’s schools and businesses have stayed open longer than almost every other state and we have prevented a crisis in our health care system. The move to Stage 4 signals to Idahoans that we have been open, and we will stay open, and we must keep up the good work,” Gov. Brad Little said.