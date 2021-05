Colorectal cancer is the third most common type of cancer in the U.S. and the second leading cause of cancer-related death. According to the American Cancer Society, the rate of colorectal cancer in younger individuals been increasing steadily since the 1980s, with approximately 18,000 people under 50 diagnosed with the condition in 2020 alone. However, it's not just genetics that may predispose you to this deadly condition—a new study reveals that your choice of drink may be a major factor in your colorectal cancer risk.