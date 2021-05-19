newsbreak-logo
Republicans move to reinstate work-search requirement

By TODD RICHMOND
New Haven Register
 1 hour ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators were poised Wednesday to reinstate a requirement that unemployed people look for work in order to qualify for benefits, part of a broader GOP effort to alleviate a statewide worker shortage. The Legislature's rules committee was scheduled to vote on reinstating the requirement during...

