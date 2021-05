No matter the result, the Division I NCAA Football Championship will have a first-time national champion during its spring season. South Dakota State and Sam Houston State navigated their way through the semifinals Saturday. The Bearkats were runners-up to North Dakota State in 2011 and 2012 and haven't gotten that close to a title since. The Jackrabbits, meanwhile, are in the final for the first time in program history, having reaching the FCS semifinals in 2017 and 2018.