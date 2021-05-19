Super Bomberman R Online Makes The Leap From Stadia To Switch Next Week

It seems fair to assume that a series would actually listen to itself when it calls a game “Final,” and for more than a decade it was true for R-Type. The shooter series wound down apart from re-releases in 2004 when R-Type Final launched by Irem, only for their successor developer Granzella to crowdfund a revival that came to Switch at the end of April 2021. The Kickstarter produced a decently designed game in R-Type Final 2 that nonetheless had me setting national records in the Pro Controller throw event.