Super Bomberman R Online Makes The Leap From Stadia To Switch Next Week
Konami has announced that Super Bomberman R Online is launching on Switch and other platforms on 27th May as a digital-only, free-to-play title. The game was first announced for Switch back in March, when Konami revealed it would be ditching its previous Stadia exclusivity. A spin-off from Super Bomberman R, Online brings back the 8 Bomber Brothers and others as a 64-player, online battle royale, tasking players with blasting through battlefields, finding hidden power-ups and using them to blow away their enemies.www.nintendolife.com