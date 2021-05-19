newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Super Bomberman R Online Makes The Leap From Stadia To Switch Next Week

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleKonami has announced that Super Bomberman R Online is launching on Switch and other platforms on 27th May as a digital-only, free-to-play title. The game was first announced for Switch back in March, when Konami revealed it would be ditching its previous Stadia exclusivity. A spin-off from Super Bomberman R, Online brings back the 8 Bomber Brothers and others as a 64-player, online battle royale, tasking players with blasting through battlefields, finding hidden power-ups and using them to blow away their enemies.

www.nintendolife.com
