Andy Griffith And Don Knotts. There’s nothing I love more than great comic chemistry, that magical spark between two performers who bring out the best in each other. TV has so many great examples of brilliant partnerships, but when asked to name who I considered to be the top TV comedy duo of all time, my mind went to a fictional place that still feels so real — Mayberry, North Carolina — and the buddy lawmen of The Andy Griffith Show: Sheriff Andy Taylor (Griffith), that paragon of rural calm, and his hilariously excitable Deputy Barney Fife (Don Knotts).