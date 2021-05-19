The Fishing Beat: Weather is warmer, water is clear, so good time to get out on the lake

The calendar says it is the start of the second week of May, but the weather feels more like the second week of April. The good news is the levels of inland reservoirs are rising towards normal late spring pool following a couple months of drought conditions, thereby making traditional May bedding areas hospitable for crappies, bluegills and black bass. Also, last week’s heavy rain flushed the Lake Erie tributaries, providing an escape route for any remaining trapped steelhead to return to the lake.