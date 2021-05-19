newsbreak-logo
The Fishing Beat: Weather is warmer, water is clear, so good time to get out on the lake

By Bill Hilts Jr.
Buffalo News
Cover picture for the articleA virtual Lake Erie update from the Department of Environmental Conservation will take center stage Thursday night for information on the New York portion of the lake as well as the Upper Niagara River. Bass and perch contests are scheduled for Saturday in Lake Erie and a catfish warmup is next Wednesday before the big one May 29. The next big Lake Ontario competition is the Niagara County Pro-Am Salmon Tourney June 4-5, with the Don Johannes/Pete DeAngelo Memorial to precede it on June 3.

