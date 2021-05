The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that it will be temporarily closing the on-ramp and off-ramp on Route 146 southbound at exit 11 (old exit 6) and exit 13 (old exit 7) in Sutton and Northbridge. The closures will take place nightly from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., from Sunday May 16, through Thursday, May 20. The Route 146 southbound exit 11 and exit 13 ramps will not be closed at the same time.