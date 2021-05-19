The almost unimaginable price of defying China’s government
Good morning! President Joe Biden is selling his proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure package as a way to compete with China, and made the point again yesterday while touring an EV factory in Dearborn, Michigan. Even with over $100 million dedicated to EVs, it's unlikely the U.S. will see the bevy of new entrants into the market that China has: The country added 30,000 new EV-related companies in Q1 of this year alone. Buckle up.www.protocol.com