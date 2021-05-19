Why Ariana Grande Couldn't Wait to Marry Dalton Gomez

Add a wedding band to the “7 Rings” in Ariana Grande’s collection because she tied the knot with her fiancé Dalton Gomez in a private ceremony over the weekend. Sources directly involved with the nuptials told TMZ that The Voice coach exchanged vows with Gomez in Montecito, California sometime this past weekend, and Grande's people later confirmed that the couple made it to the altar. According to the insider, the special moment was very low-key and laidback, attended only by the couple and just a few guests — a surprisingly chill wedding for one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now.