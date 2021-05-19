Why Ariana Grande Couldn't Wait to Marry Dalton Gomez

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande has no regrets when it comes to her whirlwind romance with her new husband, Dalton Gomez. According to People, the "Positions" singer is "happy" that she didn't wait long before heading down the aisle with the real estate agent. Originally, Grande had plans for a "big" wedding, but realized that with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, opting for a more intimate ceremony would fare better for her and her then fiancé.

