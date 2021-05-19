newsbreak-logo
CBS 13 Sports: Showdown in the Valley

By Scott Gross
kyma.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest and Holtville showcase a busy night in prep sports across the Valley. HOLTVILLE, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - There was a buzz of excitement in Holtville on Tuesday night. The Southwest Eagles came to town in first place in the Imperial Valley standings. Holtville entered enjoying a seen game win streak and also look to avenge a season opening loss to the Eagles. Tuesday night was game two of three meetings between the division foes. Southwest jumped to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first, then added a run by way of a sacrifice bunt in the top of the third. Holtville rallied to tie the score 3-3- in the sixth inning. The game would head to the 10th inning where the Eagles added three more runs. The deficit was too much for Holtville to overcome leading to a 6-3 win for the Eagles. Both teams will meet again on Friday night in El Centro.

