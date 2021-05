British holidaymakers have cause for optimism as the Government has revealed the quarantine-free green list. On May 17, the foreign holiday ban will lift and be replaced with a “traffic light” system. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed that most European countries will be initially designated “amber”, meaning you will have to self-isolate at home for up to 10 days on your return to the UK and will be subject to extra PCR Covid-19 tests.