Kate Middleton Wore an Oversized Collar Dress to Mark the Reopening of the V&A Museum

The Duchess of Cambridge is well-known for her love of art and photography. She famously got her degree in art history from St. Andrews where she and Prince William met, and her candid snaps of her kids have become some of the most beloved pictures of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. In fact, back in 2018, while she was still on maternity leave following the birth of Prince Louis, Kate was announced at the first royal patron of the V&A—one of the country's most acclaimed museums. And today, the duchess is back at the V&A to mark its reopening after the COVID-19 shutdown.