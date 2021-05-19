Half of Canadians Have Increased use of Virtual Healthcare During the Pandemic: Calian Survey
Survey examines the patient journey and navigating tricky medication maze during COVID-19 OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) today released a new study - conducted during the third wave of COVID-19 - that asks Canadians about access to virtual care during the pandemic, the quality of the patient journey through the healthcare system, and navigating the complex maze of specialty drug programs.www.accesswire.com