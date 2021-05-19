newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Half of Canadians Have Increased use of Virtual Healthcare During the Pandemic: Calian Survey

ACCESSWIRE News
Survey examines the patient journey and navigating tricky medication maze during COVID-19 OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) today released a new study - conducted during the third wave of COVID-19 - that asks Canadians about access to virtual care during the pandemic, the quality of the patient journey through the healthcare system, and navigating the complex maze of specialty drug programs.

[3:46 PM] Ije Kanu ACCESSWIRE is a newswire industry that provides regional, national and global news to clients around the world, hence leading the way in social engagement, targeting and analytics. Our mission is to be the storytelling platform of choice, and we provide news from various top industries ranging from Technology to Healthcare, Telecommunication, Banking and Entertainment.

