newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metal Mining

TDG Gold Corp. Provides Update and 2021 Plans for Its High-Grade Gold-Silver Former Producing Mets Mining Lease, British Columbia

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 1 hour ago

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to provide an update of the review of the historical exploration work and 2021 plans for its former producing high-grade gold-silver Mets mining lease. TDG's former producing, high-grade gold-silver Baker,...

www.accesswire.com
ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
585
Followers
7K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#New Gold#Mineral Exploration#Production Company#Project Development#Property Development#Content Development#Tdg Gold Corp#Mets Mining Lease#Centerra Gold#Thesis Gold#Benchmark Metal#Ag#Skeena Resources Limited#Footwall#N75#Mets Geology Historical#Meterage#The A Zone#First Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Metal Mining
Related
Idaho BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ophir Gold Announces Submission of a 5-Year Plan of Operations for Extended Exploration at the Breccia Gold Property, Idaho

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2021) - Ophir Gold Corp.(TSXV: OPHR) (FSE: 80M) (OTCQB: KPZIF)("Ophir" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has submitted the necessary documentation to the United States Forest Service (the "USFS") in support a five-year Plan of Operations ("Plan of Operations") for extended exploration of the Breccia Gold Property (the "Property"). The Property is located approximately 40 km southwest of Salmon, Idaho, and may be accessed directly by road.
Economyaustinnews.net

High Tide Commences Geophysical Survey at its Lac Pegma Copper - Nickel - Cobalt Project in Quebec

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / High Tide Resources Corp. ('High Tide' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has engaged Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. based in Gatineau, Quebec to perform a Heliborne High-Resolution Magnetic and Time-Domain Electromagnetic Survey at its 100% owned Lac Pegma Copper - Nickel - Cobalt property located 50 kilometers southeast of Fermont, Quebec. High Tide is a majority controlled private subsidiary of Avidian Gold Corp ('Avidian') (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB AVGDF), a company with advanced stage gold assets in Alaska and Nevada.
Economyminingnewsnorth.com

Upgrading and expanding Klaza gold-silver

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. May 12 outlined plans for 12,000 meters of resource upgrade and exploration drilling for its road-accessible Klaza gold-silver project in southern Yukon. A preliminary economic assessment completed last year outlines plans for a mine at Klaza that would produce roughly 750,000 ounces of gold and 13.8 million...
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

MacDonald hits high-grade gold at SPJ project, Ontario

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. [BMK-TSXV; MCDMF-OTC] shares rallied Thursday May 13 after the company released results from a 2021 winter drilling program at its 100%-owned Scadding Powerline Jovan (SPJ) property near Sudbury, Ontario. The company said highlights include a high-grade discovery in the Glade area, 800 metres south of the...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Cordoba Minerals Provides Update on Pre-Feasibility Study Work at the 100%-Owned Alacran Copper-Gold-Silver Project

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Metallurgical Test Results Indicate Strong Recoveries for Copper and Gold; Potential to Accelerate Feasibility Study Drilling. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2021) - Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and...
Nevada BusinessStreetInsider.com

Bravada Begins In-fill and Exploration Drilling at the Wind Mountain Gold/Silver Project, Nevada; Updated Resource/PEA Planned Q1 2022

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2021) - Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") reports that it has commenced reverse-circulation drilling at the Company's 100% owned Wind Mountain gold/silver project in northwestern Nevada. The program will begin with approximately 1,400m of shallow in-fill holes within a higher-than-average grade portion of the existing oxide resource, which could evolve into a Phase I starter pit. Following the in-fill holes, approximately 600m will be drilled to explore deeper a potential feeder vein zone discovered in hole WM20-102, which intersected 1.5 metres of approximately 4.5g/t Au-eq (0.404g/t Au and 269.0g/t Ag) within a thicker interval of quartz veining with anomalous gold and silver mineralization.
Businessaustinnews.net

Amarc Forms Alliance With Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. To Advance Its JOY Copper-Gold Porphyry District, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ('Amarc' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) is pleased to announce it has entered into a Mineral Property Earn-In Agreement (the 'EIA') with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ('Freeport'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX). Under the terms of the EIA, Freeport may acquire up to a 70% ownership interest by making staged investments in Amarc's JOY porphyry Cu-Au district (the 'JOY District' or 'JOY') in British Columbia ('BC').
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Grande Portage Resources Announces Updated Resource Estimate for Its Herbert Gold Project- 97% Increase for the Indicated Gold Category and 29% Increase for the Inferred Gold Category

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2021) - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) (OTCQB: GPTRF) (FSE: GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to report a new NI 43-101 Independent Mineral Resource Estimate for its 100% controlled Herbert Gold Project located in S.E. Alaska.
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Maple Gold Provides Update on Data Digitization Work at the Joutel Gold Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2021) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the first phase of digitization work on approximately 250,000 metres of historical drilling data at the Joutel Gold Project in Quebec, Canada. The Joutel Gold Project ("Joutel") is held by a 50/50 joint venture ("JV") between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico"). The JV is now in the second phase of the digitization process which involves the construction of a 3D model for drill targeting. Initial results and figures generated from this work will be released near the end of Q2/2021.
Economybirminghamnews.net

Gambier Gold Corp. (TSX-V: GGAU) Provides Update on the Sonic Drill Program at Detour West

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / Gambier Gold Corp. (TSX-V:GGAU) (the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update of activities on the ongoing inaugural exploration program on its Detour West property ('Detour West' or, the 'Project') in Northern Ontario, which consists of a sonic drilling program to sample till and the top of bedrock in an area of thick overburden.
Businessitbusinessnet.com

Lithoquest Acquires Two District Scale Projects with High-Grade Gold Mineralization in NW Ontario

Lithoquest Resources Inc. (TSX.V:LDI) (“Lithoquest” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Option Agreement with Landore Resources Canada Inc. (“Landore”) to acquire a 100% interest in two gold projects located in northwest Ontario: the 5,494 ha Miminiska Gold Project (“Miminiska”) and the 12,482 ha Keezhik Gold Project (“Keezhik”).
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Viva Gold Corp. Receives Shareholder Meeting Requisition

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-V:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") announces that it has received a requisition (the "Requisition") from a dissident shareholder group led by Humewood Ventures Corp. and Dumont Capital Corp., holding approximately 5.35% of the Company's outstanding voting shares, for a meeting of its shareholders pursuant to section 167 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Act"). The shareholders who made the Requisition request that a special meeting of Viva's shareholders be called to consider the approval of special resolutions pursuant to s. 128(3) of the Act to remove Christopher Herald, James Hesketh, Edward Mahoney and David Whittle as directors of the Company; and to consider the approval of an ordinary resolutions to reduce the number of directors of the Board of Directors to three, and to appoint Geoff Goodall and Jim Mustard, both of Vancouver, BC, to the Board. The Board of Directors will review the requisition and provide an update in due course. Neither Humewood Ventures nor Dumont Capital have participated in any equity financings of Viva since before the Company become active on the TSX Venture Exchange in November 2017. Dumont Capital is represented by Ms. Kathrine (Kelly) MacDonald, sister to Mr. Gary MacDonald, Viva's longest serving director. Humewood Ventures is represented by Mr. Robert Baker.
BusinessBusiness Insider

ISS and Glass Lewis Support the Plan of Arrangement Between Battle North Gold Corporation and Evolution Mining Limited

TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Battle North Gold Corporation (TSX: BNAU) (OTCQX: BNAUF) ("Battle North" or the "Company") today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") and Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC ("Glass Lewis"), two leading independent proxy advisory firms, have both recommended that Battle North shareholders vote FOR the special resolution approving the acquisition of Battle North by Evolution Mining Limited ("Evolution") as further described below at the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) via live audio webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/207274698 (the "Meeting").
Metal Miningthenewswire.com

Baru Gold Corp. Announces Amendment to Warrant Terms

(i) amend the exercise term of 1,434,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the “May 2019 Warrants”) of the Company. The Warrants were originally issued on May 8, 2019. The exercise term of the share purchase warrants has been amended from May 8, 2021 to June 8, 2021. (ii) amend the...
Metal Miningkitco.com

West Vault Mining touts its simple, straightforward Hasbrouck Gold project

(Kitco News) - West Vault Mining (CVE:WVM) said its Nevada-based Hasbrouck gold project is not complicated and that's good. CEO R. Michael Jones spoke to Kitco on Thursday. Hasbrouck is located between Reno and Las Vegas on Highway 95, Nevada. The past two years were focused on permitting and engineering the project. Jones said the low capex project will be a 70,000 ounce per year operation, giving it a net present value is $295 million after tax at $1,800 gold. It's internal rate of return after tax would be 92%.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Yuntone Capital Corp. and Mantaro Silver Corp. Announce Conditional Approval for Qualifying Transaction and SEDAR filing of Filing Statement

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - YUNTONE CAPITAL CORP. ("Yuntone" or the "Company") (TSXV: YTC.H), a capital pool company, is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for its qualifying transaction (the "Transaction") with Mantaro Silver Corp. ("Mantaro"). As previously announced on October 27, 2020 and May 4, 2021, Yuntone Capital will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Mantaro by way of a three cornered amalgamation. Mantaro owns five silver-focused Peruvian mineral properties, consisting of its flagship Santas Gloria Silver Property and the San Jose, La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay Properties (the "Silver Properties").
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Boundary Gold Begins Investigation into Lowell Schmidt, Known Nominee for Past Director and BCSC Investigation Subject David Schmidt

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2021) - Boundary Gold and Copper Mining Ltd. (TSXV: BDGC) (OTCQB: PRZFF) (FSE: MQS1) ("Boundary" or the "Company") has begun its internal investigation into Lowell Schmidt, and his share positions. The Company has reason to believe unscrupulous trading patterns occurred as he is related to David Schmidt who is part of an investigation by the British Columbia Securities Commission.