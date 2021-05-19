TDG Gold Corp. Provides Update and 2021 Plans for Its High-Grade Gold-Silver Former Producing Mets Mining Lease, British Columbia

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-V:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") announces that it has received a requisition (the "Requisition") from a dissident shareholder group led by Humewood Ventures Corp. and Dumont Capital Corp., holding approximately 5.35% of the Company's outstanding voting shares, for a meeting of its shareholders pursuant to section 167 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Act"). The shareholders who made the Requisition request that a special meeting of Viva's shareholders be called to consider the approval of special resolutions pursuant to s. 128(3) of the Act to remove Christopher Herald, James Hesketh, Edward Mahoney and David Whittle as directors of the Company; and to consider the approval of an ordinary resolutions to reduce the number of directors of the Board of Directors to three, and to appoint Geoff Goodall and Jim Mustard, both of Vancouver, BC, to the Board. The Board of Directors will review the requisition and provide an update in due course. Neither Humewood Ventures nor Dumont Capital have participated in any equity financings of Viva since before the Company become active on the TSX Venture Exchange in November 2017. Dumont Capital is represented by Ms. Kathrine (Kelly) MacDonald, sister to Mr. Gary MacDonald, Viva's longest serving director. Humewood Ventures is represented by Mr. Robert Baker.