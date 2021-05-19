'Who Killed Sara's' Manolo Cardona on Humanizing Vigilantes, Netflix's Influence on Latino TV and Agatha Christie-style Intrigue
Manolo Cardona has come a long way since “Beverly Hills Chihuahua.” The Colombian actor had a recurring stint on Netflix’s “Narcos” and has now returned to the streamer headlining one of its hottest Spanish language series: “¿Quién Mató a Sara?” (“Who Killed Sara?”). There, he plays Álex Guzmán, an exconvict, a hacker extraordinaire and the titular character’s brother. He is by no means a stranger to being a leading man, having starred in San Sebastian International Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival and Goya Award-winning Spanish language and indie flicks, as well as playing notorious play boy Porfirio Rubirosa and Jesus on TV back to back. But this is the first time Cardona has entered the global stage, front and center, in a series that millions are viewing — and whose May 19 second-season drop they are eagerly awaiting.www.sfgate.com