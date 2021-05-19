newsbreak-logo
Paul Mooney, Comedian and ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Regular, Dies at 79

By Sean Burch
TheWrap
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

Paul Mooney, a veteran comic best known for his standup performances and regular appearances on “Chappelle’s Show,” died on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack, his family told TMZ. He was 79. Mooney was a revered voice in the comedy world, breaking into the business in the 1970s as...

