Biden Tells Netanyahu He Expects ‘Significant De-Escalation’
During a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Joe Biden told him he is expecting a “significant de-escalation” in violence in the Middle East. “The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the state of events in Gaza, Israel’s progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements, and ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional governments and the United States,” the White House said in a readout of the call.ijr.com