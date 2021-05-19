newsbreak-logo
MHHC Enterprises Inc. Provides Corporate Update and Plans for 2021

ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / MHHC Enterprises Inc. ("MHHC" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:MHHC), a diversified holding company is pleased to provide a corporate update and further discussion on its subsidiaries: MHHC Warranty and Services, Inc., MHHC Reinsurance, Inc., and ONBLi Inc. Along with the intention to provide shareholders and potential investors with audited financials, MHHC plans to list on the OTCQB and establish at least 5 wholly owned subsidiaries while continuing to significantly expand its existing businesses by YE 2021. "Our vision for MHHC Enterprises and its wholly owned subsidiaries is to lead in both excellence and innovation in all products and services we deliver. We have learned a lot over the past year and like many, we look forward to bouncing back from the pandemic stronger than before, exceeding expectations of customers, shareholders, and potential investors throughout 2021 and beyond. The growth of our core businesses along with the build-out of additional wholly owned subsidiaries will continue to drive shareholder value for years to come," stated Frank Hawley, CEO of MHHC Enterprises. In parallel to the Company's growth plans, MHHC intends to do its part to promote sustainability and a low carbon footprint in any product built, sold, or delivered to the public.

