Whoopi Goldberg has pretty much done it all and won it all: She’s an EGOT winner!. Born Caryn Elaine Johnson in in New York City, Goldberg started her showbiz career as a standup comedian, earning the nickname “Whoopi” for her frequent (and we’re assuming hilarious) flatulence. “When you’re performing on stage, you never really have time to go into the bathroom and close the door. So if you get a little gassy, you’ve got to let it go,” she told The New York Times. “So people used to say to me, ‘You’re like a whoopee cushion.’ And that’s where the name came from.”