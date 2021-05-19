newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Government

Letter: Historic Tudor homes in Albany should be saved

By to the editor
Times Union
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a member of two historic preservation groups, it was with disappointment and sadness that I read Chris Churchill's column about the lovely Tudor houses on Holland Avenue being left to fall into a state of decay ("The slow, sad decline of 6 historic Tudors," May 11). Years ago, moving...

www.timesunion.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
City
Holland, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Buildings#Tall Buildings#Mcpherson College#Tudors#The Un Diner#Americans#Mcpherson Terrace#Historic Brownstones#Holland Avenue#Disrepair#Quintessence#Boehm#Decay#Fall#Love#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
Country
Netherlands
Related
GovernmentTimes Union

Psychiatry practice relocates from Slingerlands to Guilderland

GUILDERLAND - Dr. Griffan Randall Psychiatry has relocated from Slingerlands to 1809 Western Ave. in Guilderland. The Guilderland Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new office on Friday at 1 p.m. Local elected leaders, including Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, state Sen. Michelle Hinchey, and Assemblymember Pat Fahy plan to attend. Dr. Randall specializes in psychiatry for adolescents through geriatric patients.
Government13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
GovernmentTimes Union

Albany Common Council still debates police use of tear gas

ALBANY — Lily Mercogliano Easton awoke in horror as tear gas crept into her home in the dead of night last spring following a volatile night of activism that devolved into violence. The mist coated her bedroom and shrouded everything inside, including her sleeping six-year-old daughter. “I didn’t know that...
Citizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Governmentwamc.org

School Budget, Board Votes Set For Tuesday In New York

New Yorkers on Tuesday will be voting on school budgets, propositions, and members of local boards of education. With the pandemic fading, voters will be able to cast ballots in person on Tuesday at their school district's designated polling places. Foundation Aid from the state budget passed in April is...
LifestyleTimes Union

Feed Albany hires first head chef, names new board members

ALBANY — Feed Albany, a relief program born in the days after the pandemic started that has provided more than 500,000 meals in 14 months, has hired its first full-time head chef as it prepares to move into a dedicated kitchen space of its own. Food previously was made by chefs donating their services in restaurant kitchens loaned to Feed Albany during down times a few day a week.
Crime & SafetyTimes Union

Editorial: Justice falls short

Sadly, this is progress: An Albany police officer who beat a man during an arrest on First Street has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and resigned from the force. And in a year, if Luke Deer meets stipulations, he can withdraw his plea and take a disorderly conduct violation. Disorderly...
HealthTimes Union

Coworking interest rises as some Capital Region offices remain closed

Coworking spaces are reemerging as one solution for vaccinated workers transitioning out of the pandemic who are eager to work somewhere other than their living room - but are unable to return to still-shuttered or reduced-staff offices. There is also demand for memberships from people who are interested in simply...
Governmenttribuneledgernews.com

News of note in the Capital Region

ALBANY — The state Department of Taxation and Finance's Income Tax Call Center will be open until 7 p.m. Monday, May 17, to help last-minute filers. Representatives will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 518-457-5181. But before calling, taxpayers should consider visiting www.tax.ny.gov. Since the filing season...
GovernmentTimes Union

Getting There: Missing crosswalk near Albany City Hall

Q: Jackie Gonzales (@jmirandolam on Twitter) asked why there is a pedestrian cutout near Albany City Hall, but no crosswalk. “Having an accessible ramp dump people into the street doesn't help anybody. It's honestly kind of insulting — says to the little person, we thought of you, but not enough to (care) if you die crossing the street,” she tweeted.
GovernmentSaratogian

Albany County partners with Dunkin' to incentivize COVID-19 vaccination

ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany County's latest vaccination initiative runs on Dunkin'. During his Monday morning press brief, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy noted a partnership with Dunkin', in yet another attempt to encourage people to become vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of the progress we’re making in Albany County to get residents vaccinated. It’s that progress that’s keeping our infection rate and hospital admissions low, and it’s saving lives. But some are still on the fence about getting their shot, so we’re partnering with Dunkin’ to offer an incentive. The next 2,000 residents who get vaccinated at one of our county-run clinics starting Wednesday, including the CAP Center this Thursday, will get a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ for coffee, donuts, or anything else,” McCoy stated on the promotional incentive.
GovernmentMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
LifestyleAlbany Times Union (blog)

Tighe’s Bistro Americain to open slowly

Under development for nearly four years, Tighe’s Bistro Americain, at 2703 Routes 43/66 on Glass Lake, in the town of Sand Lake, has received all the necessary permits to open. But the owner, area restaurant veteran Kevin Tighe, who first hoped to open Bistro Americain on Albany’s Hamilton Street in...
GovernmentClick2Houston.com

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. The Democrat had, for months, declined...
GovernmentTimes Union

Editorial: Albany, meet the Hudson

---- Albany has puzzled for years over how to better reconnect the city with its waterfront, and a new proposal in Congress just might be a way to start a more serious conversation and even get a project underway. But — not to get too far ahead of ourselves —...