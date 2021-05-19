Will New York’s Cannabis Law Create Sweeping Changes For Its Hemp Industry?

By all accounts, the biggest news in cannabis over the past month has been the legalization of adult-use cannabis in New York, making it the 16th state to legalize cannabis. The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, sponsored by Senator Crystal Peoples-Stokes and Assembly Majority Leader Liz Krueger, sailed through the State Assembly (100-49) and Senate (40-23) and was signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo mere hours after hitting his desk. The MRTA is one of the most progressive, if not the most progressive, pieces of cannabis legislation in terms of social justice measures. Possession of up to 3 ounces of cannabis and 24 grams of cannabis concentrate is immediately legal; expungement of previous marijuana convictions that are now legal is automatic; 40% of the estimated $350 million in annual tax revenue will be allocated to reinvestment into communities disproportionately impacted by the failed War on Drugs (9% at the state level and 4% at the local level, not including a tax of 3 cents per milligram of THC imposed upon distributors); and 50% of the adult-use licenses will be reserved for social equity applicants.