newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Will New York’s Cannabis Law Create Sweeping Changes For Its Hemp Industry?

By Nathalie Bougenies
abovethelaw.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 31, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law the much-anticipated Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA). What isn’t obvious from the title of this new law, however, is that it includes provisions that may change how the state will eventually regulate its hemp industry. The MRTA is the first...

abovethelaw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Cannabis Products#Marijuana#Drug Companies#Regulations#Cosmetic Products#Mrta#Ccb#Cannabinoid Hemp Program#Ocm#Doh#Npr#Canna Law Blog#Hemp Companies#Hemp Products#Hemp Operators#Hemp Stakeholders#Hemp Cbd#Cannabis Operators#State Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Taxation
News Break
FDA
Related
GovernmentPosted by
WestfairOnline

An update on New York’s building service industry wage law

Developments in the federal wage law and guidance since my previous guidance from September 2017 have greatly impacted the applicability of the wage order to nonunion, live-in superintendents. The purpose of this article is to address these developments and identify practical issues that Westchester County building owners should consider when...
Governmentspectrumlocalnews.com

New York's marijuana law wipes the slate clean for many

Walking down Washington Avenue in Albany, Ashley Radliff is headed to an event to advocate for Good Cause Eviction. It’s one of several stops she’ll make this week as a community organizer for Vocal-NY. “It really is what it says. You need a good cause to evict somebody,” said Radliff,...
AgriculturePosted by
Benzinga

There's Still A Reason To Be Hyped About Industrial Hemp

This article by Robert Hoban was originally published on Forbes and appears here with permission. Politico recently noted that the hemp industry “hasn’t panned out” and that hemp hype has died down. This assertion is naive at best. The article noted that: (1) the USDA had only approved 29 out of 41 submitted state hemp plans; (2) the numbers of acres planted are down; (3) many states had not submitted plans to the USDA; (4) the lack of FDA movement on permanent CBD guidelines.
GovernmentDaily Freeman

New York's marijuana legalization law, simplified

Just under two months ago, New York lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo legalized the recreational use of marijuana in the state with legislation that spans more than 170 pages. But the “Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act” (S845A), as it formally is known, is less cumbersome to decipher in a bullet-point synopsis provided by the office of state Assemblyman Kevin Cahill, D-Kingston, a supporter of legalization.
California Governmentnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Watch: California North Coast Cannabis Industry Conference covers robocall law, banking, social justice, data-based marketing

The cannabis industry is especially vulnerable to these class-action lawsuits because it’s relatively new and the businesses “may not know all the rules,” Farella Braun + Martel attorney Cynthia Castillo told attendees of the Business Journal’s virtual North Coast Cannabis Industry Conference, which was underwritten by her San Francisco-based law firm.
Minoritieshbr.org

Curaleaf’s Lanett Austin: The Cannabis Industry and Communities of Color

How to drive a more equitable and inclusive future for the cannabis industry. The relationship between communities of color and the cannabis industry has historically been strained. But as more states move to legalize cannabis, the industry is increasingly facing its painful past. Lanett Austin, director of Talent Management and...
Governmentharrisbricken.com

New York Real Estate and Cannabis: Part 1

Here at the Canna Law Blog, we had intended to start our series on the real estate implications of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) with a discussion of issues faced by each license type. But after reading The New York Times’ recent article on the real estate “rush” caused by the MRTA, we felt compelled to address some statements that could mislead prospective applicants when evaluating their license options.
Politicsmarijuanaventure.com

New York becomes the 16th state to legalize cannabis

By all accounts, the biggest news in cannabis over the past month has been the legalization of adult-use cannabis in New York, making it the 16th state to legalize cannabis. The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, sponsored by Senator Crystal Peoples-Stokes and Assembly Majority Leader Liz Krueger, sailed through the State Assembly (100-49) and Senate (40-23) and was signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo mere hours after hitting his desk. The MRTA is one of the most progressive, if not the most progressive, pieces of cannabis legislation in terms of social justice measures. Possession of up to 3 ounces of cannabis and 24 grams of cannabis concentrate is immediately legal; expungement of previous marijuana convictions that are now legal is automatic; 40% of the estimated $350 million in annual tax revenue will be allocated to reinvestment into communities disproportionately impacted by the failed War on Drugs (9% at the state level and 4% at the local level, not including a tax of 3 cents per milligram of THC imposed upon distributors); and 50% of the adult-use licenses will be reserved for social equity applicants.
Governmentwamc.org

Webinar Tracks Cannabis Law

Legalization of recreational cannabis in New York and New Jersey is bringing intense regulatory scrutiny. In March, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation legalizing adult recreational use of marijuana. As soon as next year, New Yorkers 21 and over will be able to buy smokeable and edible forms of marijuana in retail stores. They’ll also be able to grow at home up to six cannabis plants per person, or 12 per household.
Businessbizjournals

All 10 of New York's cannabis companies, ranked by revenue

The largest cannabis company in New York state had revenue of more than $600 million last year and has 101 dispensaries nationwide. The smallest owns four dispensaries total. The 10 cannabis companies currently have a presence in New York because of the state's medical marijuana program. And they have a head start on what's shaping up to be a multibillion-dollar recreational market here.
Industrycannabistech.com

Quality Control for the Cannabis Industry

There are predictions that the U.S. cannabis testing laboratory industry will generate total revenue of $4.1 billion by the end of 2027. Cannabis enthusiasts and entrepreneurs are optimistic that this will come to fruition due to cannabis’ increased adoption as an elixir for both acute and chronic conditions. Issues relating to quality control are of primary concern because, following legalization, some U.S. states don’t make cannabis testing mandatory despite its medicinal use.
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

A New Cannabis Behemoth Was Created Last Week

Last week, the rapidly evolving U.S. cannabis industry changed forever when one of the largest U.S. multi-state operators (MSOs), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF), agreed to acquire a smaller but still substantial peer, Harvest Health & Recreation (OTC:HRVSF), for $2.1 billion in stock. While most large U.S. MSOs have been scooping up...