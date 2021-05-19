What Are Preservatives And Are They Bad For You?

As mature or senior individuals trying to maintain a healthy, fit and functional lifestyle, we need to maintain a consistent level of motivation to continue to strive to be that active and vibrant person we know we truly are inside. But as we age, many factors seem to rear their ugly head and attempt to kill that motivation we need. Many factors such as an unexpected or already existing health condition, lack of energy for any number of reasons, and even friends and family that tend to tell us how we should act and what we should do at our age. It seems that these many factors tend to work on a psyche to kill our ambitions to a better and more functional life. We seem to be bombarded by these seemingly never-ending negative influences until we are literally defeated right down to our inner souls.