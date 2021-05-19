newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

What Are Preservatives And Are They Bad For You?

By Catherine Caruso
healthdigest.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articlePreservatives are food additives that are designed to keep food fresh and extend their shelf life by preventing spoilage and the growth of mold and harmful bacteria (via LiveStrong). While food preservatives can be helpful and are sometimes necessary, they may not always be good for our health. Natural preservatives like salt and sugar should be consumed in moderation, but certain artificial preservatives should be more strictly limited.

www.healthdigest.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Additives#Food Spoilage#Processed Foods#Harmful Bacteria#Natural Ingredients#Processed Meat#Bha Bht#Food Preservatives#Natural Preservatives#Artificial Preservatives#Aspartame#Synthetic Chemicals#Flavor Meat#Food Products#Ascorbic Acid#Include Nitrates#Sulfites#Moderation#Mold#Taurine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
Related
HealthLebanon-Express

How good habits can be bad for you

Good habits can be good and bad for you. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Blueair.
Pharmaceuticalstheleafonline.com

How to Tell If You Are Buying Bad Bud

Though cannabis has been available virtually everywhere for decades — centuries, even — new regulations allowing the recreational consumption of the drug has inspired more users than ever to give pot a chance. As more legal dispensaries open across the U.S., more people are becoming curious about cannabis, but beginners are finding it much more difficult to navigate the wide, wild world of weed than they might have expected.
Yogagoodmenproject.com

What Makes YOU Happy?

My therapist recently asked me what happiness means to me. I didn’t have an immediate answer for her. I had to think about it. Naturally, happiness means different things to different people, and the road there varies. Some people think being rich will make them happy. Some believe they will be happy after they find Mr. or Ms. Right and have 2.3 kids, a picket fence, and a dog.
Nutritionnutraingredients-usa.com

Study: Vegetarians getting their vitamin B6, thanks to supplements

An analysis of different diets and their impact on Vit B6 status has found no link between plant-based diets and vitamin deficiency as supplements are revealed to be the strongest predictor of sufficiency. The rapidly growing plant-based diet trend is promoted, in part, by evidence on health risks associated with...
HealthFinger Lakes Times

POSITIVE VIBES: Embracing what you are bad at

I mentioned this before, but it can be very soothing and placating to admit and maybe even embrace the things you have trouble with. This can be especially therapeutic if you own up to them and try to find the humor in them. What could be a better way to own up to my own “weaknesses” by listing them and then admitting them to the world both in this column and on my blog. This also flows well with last week’s column on failure.
WorkoutsThrive Global

“What are you running toward?”

It was the middle of a busy work week, and I was overdue for a workout. But I was tired, not feeling my best, battling spring allergies, and doubtful that I’d get much out of any workout. I nevertheless donned my COVID mask and (begrudgingly) headed down to our apartment...
HealthWMI Central

What Motivates You?

As mature or senior individuals trying to maintain a healthy, fit and functional lifestyle, we need to maintain a consistent level of motivation to continue to strive to be that active and vibrant person we know we truly are inside. But as we age, many factors seem to rear their ugly head and attempt to kill that motivation we need. Many factors such as an unexpected or already existing health condition, lack of energy for any number of reasons, and even friends and family that tend to tell us how we should act and what we should do at our age. It seems that these many factors tend to work on a psyche to kill our ambitions to a better and more functional life. We seem to be bombarded by these seemingly never-ending negative influences until we are literally defeated right down to our inner souls.
Healthfitandwell.com

Why sitting is bad for you - and what you can do to fix it

Sometimes, there’s no better feeling than sitting down. From crashing on the sofa after a long day to curling up for our favourite TV show, we love to take the weight off our feet. But experts agree that too much sitting is bad for you. The average day can involve...
Food & Drinksspoonuniversity.com

Tahini 101: what it is, why you need it, & what you can do with it

Several years ago, I stopped eating dairy and meat. While giving up meat was hard, giving up dairy proved to be even more difficult as I often found myself yearning for that creamy richness that dairy provides. Enter—tahini—a creamy, dreamy quarantine discovery that I now use so regularly and religiously that I can not possibly imagine life without it.
Meditationpowerofpositivity.com

50 Things You Can Do For Yourself On A Bad Day

An occasional bad day is inevitable. Even if you got up, did your positive affirmations, exercised, ate a healthy breakfast, and did everything correctly, things out of your control can ruin your mood. In a world where there is so much positivity and beauty, there is also negativity and drama.
Lifestyleverywellfit.com

What Drinks Have Electrolytes?

Many sports beverages are touted for their high content of electrolytes. The idea goes, of course, that during strenuous exercise, the body loses electrolytes through sweat, necessitating their replacement via food or drinks. But electrolyte beverages are actually a much broader category than the brightly colored juice-like drinks that may spring to mind—and it’s not just athletes who can benefit from drinking them.
Nutritionhealthdigest.com

Is Nutritional Yeast Actually Better For You Than Cheese?

Nutritional yeast is a well-known alternative to cheese because it has a strong, almost nutty flavor. It is popular among vegans as well as those who wish to eliminate animal fat from their diet, but is it any better for you than cheese?. For many people, it is. Cayleih Mackay...
NutritionWest Newsmagazine

Is it time to boost your vitamin D?

Beginning in July, the average recommended daily intake for vitamin D listed on food nutrition labels will double, from 400 to 800 International Units (IUs) daily. This increase is mainly based on newer scientific evidence which was used to develop the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. That evidence links vitamin...
Healthhealthdigest.com

What You Should Know About Maltodextrin

If you make a habit of reading nutrition labels, you have probably come across maltodextrin more than once. It is used in a variety of processed foods and beverages as a thickener or to improve shelf life and taste. Maltodextrin is a highly processed powder made from wheat, potato, corn, or rice starch. It is similar to corn syrup solids, except it is less than 20% sugar after it is processed, whereas corn syrup solids are at least 20% sugar (via Healthline). The finished powder is tasteless, and it can dissolve in liquids.
Sciencebiospace.com

Regeneron's Evinacumab Reduces High Triglycerides but Stumbles in Genetic Subgroup

Findings from a recent Phase II trial show Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody evinacumab significantly reduced fasting triglycerides in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. Still, these findings were not replicated in a subgroup of patients with rare familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS). The data from the study were presented during a late-breaking clinical trial...
Nutritionindustryglobalnews24.com

HEALTH BENEFITS FROM CONSUMING TURNIP GREENS

Health benefits from consuming turnip greens. Turnip greens have been found to be low in calories. The greens have good amount of various vitamins, minerals and health-benefiting antioxidant properties. Turnip greens are one of the highest vitamin-A sources.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Gut Hormone Release Triggers Craving for Protein

A new study led by KAIST researchers using fruit flies reveals how protein deficiency in the diet triggers cross talk between the gut and brain to induce a desire to eat foods rich in proteins or essential amino acids. This finding reported in the May 5 issue of Nature can lead to a better understanding of malnutrition in humans.
Animalscattime.com

Can Cats Take Vitamin D Supplements? Is Vitamin D Safe For Cats?

Can cats take vitamin D? Maybe you’ve recently read in the news about the benefits of humans taking vitamin D and wondered whether your kitty might also be able to benefit from these supplements. If humans can take vitamin D, can cats safely take it too?. There is no short...