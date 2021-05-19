'This Is Us' Producer Reveals the Truth About Kevin and Sophie Before the Season 5 Finale
Last night's This Is Us episode featured a pretty telling exchange between Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Kevin (Justin Hartley). In the second to last episode of season 5, we see Kevin and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) having their own not-so-rowdy versions of bachelor and bachelorette parties. But before Kevin drives up to the Pearson family cabin for his boys weekend with Toby (Chris Sullivan), Nick (Griffin Dunne), Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Miguel (Jon Huertas), Sophie gives him a call.www.goodhousekeeping.com