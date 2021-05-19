Arsenal at Crystal Palace match thread: penultimate

Roy Hodgson has refused to comment on his future with Crystal Palace. The 73-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season. Speaking before Tuesday's clash with Southampton, Hodgson said: "I don't think any information I impart will be world-shattering anyway for the first part and secondly, as I have said all along, I want to finish this season well and we don't in any way want to do anything that will affect our chances of playing and doing well in the final games.