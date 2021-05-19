newsbreak-logo
Arsenal at Crystal Palace match thread: penultimate

By Aaron Lerner
SB Nation
Cover picture for the articleArsenal take a quick trip to South London today to face Crystal Palace in what will be Roy Hodgson’s final home match in charge of the Eagles. It will be the Gunners’ first Premier League match this season with fans in the ground, and the Palace home support will want to send their manager off well and just generally make a lot of noise on their first time back at Selhurst Park in more than 14 months. Arsenal still have an extremely faint chance to finish in a European place, contingent on winning today and Sunday and getting a good deal of help.

