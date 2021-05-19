Leaked Artwork Reveals The Batman’s Riddler, And It’s Not What You Expect

The second issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point made its debut today, continuing the highly-anticipated crossover storyline involving the DC Comics universe and the Epic Games battle royale. One of the biggest draws of the series has been the new in-game cosmetic items that tie directly into the game's events, including multiple new skins for your Fortnite avatar. Issue #1 brought comic readers the chance to unlock the Rebirth Harley Quinn skin, and the new skin for Batman himself recently made its way to Fortnite's item shop. In a virtual press conference with ComicBook.com and other outlets last month, Zero Point artist Reilly Brown spoke about the creative decisions behind the new costumes in the series, particularly for Batman and Catwoman.