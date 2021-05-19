Leaked Artwork Reveals The Batman’s Riddler, And It’s Not What You Expect
It is such a treat to get to learn more about how any new Batman series is going to develop the villains. Today, we have some leaked pictures of Riddler concept art designs that give us a real look at how this classic villain is going to appear in The Batman. The final word from Twitter? The design was inspired by the Zodiac Killer. It’s creepy. It’s ominous. It’s promising big things for The Batman and the March, 2022 release date seems very far away.www.giantfreakinrobot.com