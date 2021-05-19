The Cubs traded Cameron Maybin to the Mets for literally a dollar

Through my years of following Cubs games, and baseball in general, the entire “live or die on each win or loss” has largely gone away. Whether the owners and executive do their jobs well or not, some teams will compete or misfire, either way. Some moves will pan out, and others won’t. Despite logic, numbers, or emotions. At some point, I became very comfortable dealing with baseball as a string of decisions, leading to an increased or decreased likelihood of success. More good decisions should lead to more wins, eventually. The lean seasons create more time to assess the decisions. One minor move the Cubs made this offseason has panned out so far. Is Matt Duffy a long-term piece, or a July swap?