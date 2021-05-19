Nationwide joins Softbank-led $260M round in San Francisco unicorn

Knights of San Francisco is a surprisingly stylish and sleek text-based role-playing adventure. Knights of San Francisco bills itself as "Skyrim in text," which I'm not sure is an accurate description. It is indeed a text-based role-playing adventure, but it doesn't have the same far-reaching ambition of creating a fully simulated open-world (or the bugs that come along with that). Instead, it's a much more humble dungeon-crawl that has a surprising amount of style and clever text generation that makes it feel much more satisfying than your typical choose-your-own adventure experience.