Columbus Business First

Nationwide joins Softbank-led $260M round in San Francisco unicorn

By Brian Rinker
Columbus Business First
Columbus Business First
 1 hour ago
Nationwide's VC arm has joined a $260 million round that values a San Francisco extended warranty startup as a unicorn.

Columbus Business First

Columbus Business First

Columbus, OH
#San Francisco#Softbank#Unicorn#Extended Warranty#Vc#Nationwide#Warranty Startup
