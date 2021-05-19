Lollapalooza 2021 Lineup Announced: Megan Thee Stallion, Tyler, the Creator, Foo Fighters, Post Malone, and More

Music festivals around the world are still being postponed or canceled outright because of the coronavirus pandemic but organizers are hopeful that things can finally begin to return to a sense of normalcy this summer. Although we were met with the unfortunate news this morning that the Roskilde Festival would no longer take place this year in Denmark featuring performances from Kendrick Lamar and others, we learned that Governors Ball 2021 will presumably go down with a pretty exciting lineup in September.