Lollapalooza 2021 Lineup Announced: Megan Thee Stallion, Tyler, the Creator, Foo Fighters, Post Malone, and More
Lollapalooza has been confirmed to return to Chicago this summer. It’s set for July 29 through August 1 at Grant Park. Today, the festival announced its full 2021 lineup, which features headliners Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator, and Miley Cyrus, as well as sets from Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, EarthGang, Rico Nasty, slowthai, BROCKHAMPTON, Playboi Carti, Band of Horses, Young Thug, Modest Mouse, and many others. Find the full lineup poster below.pitchfork.com