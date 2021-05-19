newsbreak-logo
Americans Are 'Misinterpreting' CDC Mask Rules, Fauci Says

The Free Press - TFP
 1 hour ago
Thomas Catenacci

Anthony Fauci accused Americans of “misinterpreting” the federal government’s latest mask guidance, which allows vaccinated individuals not to wear masks in most settings.

People have misinterpreted the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance released, White House coronavirus adviser Anthony Fauci told Axios on Wednesday. Many Americans haven’t read the full guidance and believe that even unvaccinated individuals are being encouraged not to wear masks anymore.

“I think people are misinterpreting, thinking that this is a removal of a mask mandate for everyone. It’s not,” Fauci said, according to Axios. “It’s an assurance to those who are vaccinated that they can feel safe, be they outdoors or indoors.”

The CDC unveiled its new mask guidance last week, which said that vaccinated people were safe without wearing masks outdoors and in most indoor settings. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the science around masking evolved recently, showing that vaccinated people are safe from the virus and don’t inadvertently transmit the virus to unvaccinated individuals.

“It’s not their fault. People either read them quickly, or listen and hear half of it,” Fauci told Axios. “They are feeling that we’re saying: ‘You don’t need the mask anymore.’ That’s not what the CDC said.”

“They said: If you are vaccinated, you can feel safe — that you will not get infected either outdoors or indoors. It did not explicitly say that unvaccinated people should abandon their masks,” he continued.

President Joe Biden said the new CDC mask rules represented a big moment in the nation’s battle with coronavirus during remarks celebrating the guidance. He also reiterated that the guidance applied to vaccinated individuals.

“It’s vax’ed or masked,” he said. “Get vaccinated.”

Florida LifestylePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Tattoo Vanish Method's All-Natural Tattoo Removal Process Erases Tattoo Regret

One of the nation’s leading tattoo removal companies is utilizing the world's first all-natural non-laser tattoo removal method. HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Representatives with Miami-based Tattoo Vanish Method, LLC announced today that’s all-natural tattoo removal process erases tattoo regret as well. “Tattoo Vanish® Method is...
Public HealthJanesville Gazette

Many experts say to keep masks on, as pushback to CDC ruling intensifies

A growing number of health experts vaccinated against COVID-19 said they'd keep their masks on in public settings as federal officials acknowledged that new relaxed mask recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention needed clarification. The comments underscore a growing pushback in some quarters over the CDC's...
Public Healthkhn.org

Students Should Mask Up, CDC Says

Reopened K-12 schools should require "universal and correct" use of masks, plus social distancing, the CDC says, despite newly relaxed mask-wearing rules for the vaccinated population. Dr. Anthony Fauci agrees and says masks should even be worn in the fall term by unvaccinated kids. The Centers for Disease Control and...
Sciencehealthday.com

CDC Director Says New Mask Guidance Is Based on Science

MONDAY, May 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The decision to ease mask rules for fully vaccinated Americans is based on science and not political pressure, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told media outlets on Sunday. "I'm delivering the science as the science is delivered...
MinoritiesFox News

Fauci says pandemic exposed 'undeniable effects of racism' in US

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Sunday the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. "shone a bright light on our own society's failings" in how the virus impacted minority communities. Fauci stated that "the undeniable effects of racism" have led to unacceptable health disparities that especially hurt...
GovernmentNewsday

New York should embrace new CDC rule, shed masks, Nassau County executive says

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Friday called on New York State to adopt the latest CDC's guidelines that vaccinated residents can generally stop using masks. "New York State should immediately adopt the CDC guidance that those who are fully vaccinated against COVID no longer need to wear masks or physically distance, indoors or outdoors in almost all circumstances," Curran said in a statement. "The vaccine works and our residents need to return to normal life."
Homelessmycentraloregon.com

Fully-vaccinated Americans can return to life without masks, CDC says

(ATLANTA) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will no longer recommend masks for fully-vaccinated Americans indoors or outdoors, including in crowds, according to sweeping new guidance announced Thursday. The new recommendation, which carves out exceptions for buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, will have significant implications for...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Fauci FINALLY says 117.6 million fully vaccinated Americans can ditch their masks outside - two WEEKS after CDC said it was safe in announcement that exaggerated the risk of outdoor spread

Dr Anthony Fauci has finally said that fully vaccinated Americans can ditch their masks outdoors - more than two weeks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it was safe. 'If you are vaccinated, you don't have to wear a mask outside,' the top U.S. infectious disease...