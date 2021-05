The Handmaid’s Tale kicked off its fourth season with some of the most violent and graphic episodes the already extremely upsetting show has ever put forward. Whether or not you enjoyed this brutal push into the new season — specifically the third episode — or found it hard to stomach, it’s clear that the series is upping the ante. But even these first few Season 4 episodes reminded us of just how repetitive the narrative so far has been: June manages to escape her post as a Handmaid, enacts an elaborate plan to flee Gilead, and is just about to set it in motion when she gets caught, is punished, and eventually goes back to her signature red frock.