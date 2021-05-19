A$AP Rocky Says Morrissey Is On His New Album All Smiles
A$AP Rocky has divulged new details about his next studio album in a cover story for GQ. The follow-up to 2018’s Testing is titled All Smiles, and it features collaborations with none other than Morrissey. According to the profile, the singer has been “writing, producing, and contributing vocals” to Rocky’s new album. “Anything you need him to do, he show up and do,” Rocky said of working with the Smiths co-founder. (When reached by Pitchfork, a representative for A$AP Rocky had no further information or comment on the collaboration.)pitchfork.com