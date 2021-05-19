newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

A$AP Rocky Says Morrissey Is On His New Album All Smiles

By Noah Yo o
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

A$AP Rocky has divulged new details about his next studio album in a cover story for GQ. The follow-up to 2018’s Testing is titled All Smiles, and it features collaborations with none other than Morrissey. According to the profile, the singer has been “writing, producing, and contributing vocals” to Rocky’s new album. “Anything you need him to do, he show up and do,” Rocky said of working with the Smiths co-founder. (When reached by Pitchfork, a representative for A$AP Rocky had no further information or comment on the collaboration.)

pitchfork.com
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Morrissey
Person
Iggy Pop
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Despite Everything#Studio Album#A Ap Rocky#Vocals#Love#Collaborations#Road Trip#Swedish Prison#Assault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Matt Berry on Fame, Songwriting, ABBA, and His New Album

When seen in one light, actor and musician Matt Berry could be thought of as a Shakespearean performer. His big, booming British-accented voice could easily fit atop the dialogue in Macbeth or Othello. Yet, Berry doesn’t limit himself to these traditionally prestigious roles. He is a comedian, at heart, able to give monologues that both compel and bust your sides. But even more than that, Berry is also a musician of great facility, capable of writing a stripped-down folk song as much as he is performing acid jazz.
Musicearmilk.com

Young Deuces declares loudly 'All I Ever Wanted Was A Opportunity' in new album

Last week, Milwaukee-native, Young Dueces released his 3rd album, All I Ever Wanted Was An Opportunity. His latest album since his 2018 release, My Unapologetic Black Thoughts, works as an introspective journey for the lyricist. The 11-track project leans on Grafh, Michael Christmas, Dear Silas, Burgie Streetz, Eazy Hayes, and Princess Beverly Ann for features. Completely produced by K. Mel Beatz, the album experiments with soulful samples and nostalgic instrumentation. On "Hold It Down", Dueces' velvet delivery dances over the West Coast-inspired beat. Funky enough to let the top down, the saxophone-laced track also enlists verses from both Burgie Streetz and Michael Christmas. Stepping away from the party, he continues on his path to reflection with the somber "My Life". Considered to be the "soundtrack of his life", All I Ever Wanted Was An Opportunity encaptures the rapper's wins and losses with fluidity and raw honesty. Overall, Young Deuces does a solid job of keeping the momentum going with this latest album.
MusicNME

John Mayer assures his next album will “all fire up very soon”

After teasing the completion of his eighth studio album in March, John Mayer has taken to Instagram with the promise of an official announcement on the horizon. Mayer wrote in an Instagram Story today (May 14), “I know many of you have been waiting patiently for my next album…. “I...
MusicHipHopDX.com

J. Cole 'Hitting His Prime' On New Album Says 'Interlude' Producer T-Minus

J. Cole’s new album The Off-Season is finally set for release on Friday (May 14), and even his collaborators can’t contain their excitement. If dropping “interlude” wasn’t enough of an appetizer for fans, one of the song’s producers, T-Minus, has given high praise for the upcoming project. During a new...
Musiczapgossip.com

J Hus is ‘hard at work’ on his new album

J Hus has been “hard at work” on his next album over recent weeks. The 24-year-old rapper has been talking to the likes of Stormzy and Dave about a potential collaboration, as he thinks their presence would be “the cherry on the cake” of his next record. A source told...
MusicBillboard

Posthumous DMX Album of All-New Original Songs 'Exodus' Is Coming Soon

A posthumous album of all-new material from late rapper DMX, Exodus, is due out on May 28th on Def Jam Recordings. X's longtime collaborator producer Swizz Beatz is listed as both the executive producer and producer of the collection. “My brother X was one of the most pure and rare...
MusicBillboard

'The Simpsons' Release Morrissey Parody Single 'Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)': Listen

The Simpsons recently parodied Morrissey, and has now released a single inspired by the English artist titled "Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (and Possibly You)." The song comes from the "Panic on the Streets of Springfield" episode (a spoof of The Smiths' 1986 single "Panic") that aired on April 18, which included a parody of Morrissey with a character named Quilloughby (voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch), who is Lisa Simpson's new imaginary friend in the form of "a depressed British singer from the 1980s."
Musicrock947.com

‘The Simpsons” Morrissey parody song now available on digital outlets

The Simpsons‘ Morrissey parody song has now been officially released on digital outlets. The track, which is called “Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You),” was featured in an episode that aired last month. It featured Benedict Cumberbatch voicing the character Quilloughby, a sardonic, “militant” vegetarian who fronted an English indie band called The Snuffs in the ’80s.
Posted by
Pitchfork

“Rare to Wake”

Shannon Lay delivers each moment in “Rare to Wake” with deep care and intention. Throughout the song’s five-minute runtime, the Los Angeles songwriter’s voice never appears unaccompanied: It is always layered in harmonies, followed by wordless echoes, or conversing with a sparse ensemble of upright bass, keys, electric guitar, and handclaps. Her lyrics are formed by existential concerns (“Have I always been who I am?”) and quiet affirmations (“I am longing to grow”). While her words slowly outline an imagistic narrative, the real story is in the sound itself—percussion teases a climax that never arrives, the background vocals sometimes overtake the lead, and her central acoustic guitar riff loops with the steady, meditative quality of ambient synths. Like a living painting, each new texture and color shifts the mood.
TV & Videosajournalofmusicalthings.com

Remember that Simpsons show with a Morrissey-like character that pissed off the real Morrissey? That character has released a single.

Earlier this spring, The Simpsons episode called “Panic on the Streets of Springfield” featured a Morrissey-like character called Quilloughby who ended up being a fat, meat-eating racist. The real Morrissey was not happy. The Quilloughby character sang excerpts from a couple of songs, including one called “Everyone is Horrid Except...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

King Krule Joins Horsey for New Song “Seahorse”: Listen

King Krule makes a guest appearance singing on a new track by Horsey, a South London band whose members includes Archy Marshall’s brother Jack. Check out the video for “Seahorse,” animated by Jack Marshall, below. “Seahorse” will be the closing track on Horsey’s forthcoming album Debonair, set for a July...
Music2dopeboyz.com

ALLBLACK Says ‘TY4FWM’ On New Album

After hitting us with his latest tape, No Shame 3, last year, Oakland’s own ALLBLACK is back with new music in the form of his debut album. TY4FWM (read: Thank You 4 F*ckin With Me) arrives after years of consistent projects and equal amounts of growth. The 14-track effort calls...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: J. Cole, Sons of Kemet, Jorja Smith, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums, projects, and EPs from J. Cole, Sons of Kemet, Jorja Smith, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Giant Claw, and LSDXOXO. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Kay Flock, Dougie B, Lil Skrap 1090, and Justo B’s “T Cardi” : The Ones

Try to ignore the second half of “T Cardi.” There, the song is made uncomfortable by Lil Skrap 1090, a child who looks like he should be wondering which Among Us graphic T-shirt to wear for his final day of elementary school instead of rapping likely ghostwritten drill lyrics. The first minute and a half is good enough to look past this. Kay Flock and Dougie B are a Bronx rap duo who have taken the momentum of drill further Uptown through their sinister joint tracks. On this one, they may rap the usual drill fare of threats and tough talk, but the appeal of the two is their fiery energy and scratchy voices, which make it sound like they’re almost lost by the end. The formidable chemistry of Kay and Dougie means they don’t just rap separate verses, but they also go back and forth, finishing each other’s lines. Even with a final half that needed to be axed, it’s one of the more exciting New York drill songs of the year.
Celebritieshotspotatl.com

J. Cole Talks About His Fistfight With Puff Daddy On New Album

The rumor that J. Cole and Diddy threw hands has been floating around for nearly a decade now, and it was interesting to see an older, wiser Cole finally acknowledge the rumble on wax. “Let.Go.My.Hand,” Cole’s introspective cut from The Off-Season, finds the 36-year-old rapper reflecting on fatherhood, fame and his notorious scrap with a Bad Boy.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Watch Pi’erre Bourne’s Video for New Song “Groceries”

Pi’erre Bourne has shared a video for his new single “Groceries.” The rapper and producer plays a grocery store clerk who gets robbed by a trio of gun-toting women. Watch the Jay Cloud-directed visual below. Last month, Bourne dropped a new track titled “4U.” His studio debut was 2019’s The...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Charva Anthems EP

Rowdy bassline rap trio Bad Boy Chiller Crew were tipped for stardom in 2020, with a UK-wide tour and plans to travel the world, but things obviously didn’t quite pan out that way for MCs Kane, Clive, and GK. Instead, the Crew regrouped on their new sprawling farmstead outside of their hometown of Bradford, in the Northern UK county of West Yorkshire, and channelled lockdown boredom into what they do best: making bangers and going on benders. Since last year’s aptly titled Full Wack No Brakes, there’s been the twinkly 2-step of “Needed You” and a nudging, winking Christmas single called “White White Christmas,” as well as lager-assisted tattoo roulette and a digger-powered slip ’n’ slide. Earlier this month, a steady groundswell helped nudge them into the UK Top 40 with the wildly catchy lead single from Charva Anthems, “Don’t You Worry About Me,” a song that sounds like an alcopop tastes: sweet and fizzy, with a neat bit of bite. If you have enough of them, you’ll feel great and then a little bit sick.
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

Migos Reveal Release Date for New Album Culture III

After years of teasers, Migos have revealed the release date for their new album Culture III: The third in the series—following 2017’s Culture and 2018’s Culture II—is out June 11. Find the announcement below. Following the release of Culture II, Migos went on tour with Drake before eventually splintering off...