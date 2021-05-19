newsbreak-logo
Minnesota United signs Argentine attacker Franco Fragapane to four-year contract

By Jerry Zgoda
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's official: Minnesota United completed its trio of player signings in this elongated current transfer window by acquiring Argentine left-side attacker Franco Fragapane. Fragapane, 28, signed a four-year contract using targeted allocation money and will fill an international roster spot, the team announced Wednesday. He must undergo a physical and complete a five-day quarantine once he arrives in Minnesota.

