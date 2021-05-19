Minnesota United signs Argentine attacker Franco Fragapane to four-year contract

Minnesota United is fortunate its point total from the first three MLS games doesn’t count as qualifying criteria for the U.S. Open Cup this year. U.S. Soccer said before the season started that points earned in the opening three regular-season games would be the determining factor for which eight U.S.-based MLS clubs entered the national tournament this year. But that plan was scrapped before the season opener two weeks ago due to ongoing pandemic fallout; the new plan is to be determined after last season’s event was canceled.