Keene man gets prison sentence for drug dealing, stolen property
A Keene man charged with running a drug-selling operation in the area and possessing large amounts of stolen property was sentenced to three to eight years in prison Tuesday. Christopher M. LaCroix, 28, pleaded guilty in Cheshire County Superior Court to possession of a controlled drug after a prior conviction and receiving stolen property, both felonies, according to court documents. He also admitted to violating his probation.www.sentinelsource.com