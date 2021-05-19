newsbreak-logo
Crime & Safety

Keene man gets prison sentence for drug dealing, stolen property

By PAUL CUNO-BOOTH Sentinel Staff
Keene Sentinel
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleA Keene man charged with running a drug-selling operation in the area and possessing large amounts of stolen property was sentenced to three to eight years in prison Tuesday. Christopher M. LaCroix, 28, pleaded guilty in Cheshire County Superior Court to possession of a controlled drug after a prior conviction and receiving stolen property, both felonies, according to court documents. He also admitted to violating his probation.

www.sentinelsource.com
