Government

DC Metro Weekend Events: May 28-31

By Meghan Yudes Meyers
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.
 1 hour ago
This weekend we’re kicking off summer (unofficially). If you haven’t made holiday plans yet, we have you covered. If you want to feel festive for the day, head to Western Loudoun for the annual Strawberry Jubilee Fest. Get some exercise on the human-powered pedal boats on the Tidal Basin. Or relax poolside (yay pool openings!). Scroll down for more ways to fill your Memorial Day Weekend!

Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

Washington, DC
Helping families in Washington D.C. have more fun and make more memories with their kids.

 https://redtri.com/dc-kids/
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
LifestyleFalls Church News-Press

Cicadas Sightings All Around F.C.

SPOTTED coming out of the ground near you are the beloved Brood X cicadas. Every 17 years, they emerge from their soil in the Washington, D.C. region (and elsewhere) to find new admirers, such as Gwen Young pictured here.
RestaurantsWashington City Paper

How to Be a Better Customer When Restaurants Fully Reopen in D.C.

In a move that startled the D.C. hospitality industry, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on May 10 that restaurants and bars could dramatically increase their seating capacities starting this Friday. The new mayor’s order, issued today, makes some tweaks. Starting on May 21 at 5 a.m., both restaurants and taverns/bars can...
Lifestylerestorationnewsmedia.com

100th birthday

Hattie Rose Gaston-Pannell of Washington, D.C., turned 100 this month. She was born May 4, 1921, in ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Entertainmentarchitectmagazine.com

National Museum of Women in the Arts to Undergo Significant Renovation

The following is a press release from the National Museum of Women in Arts, in Washington, D.C., announcing its plans for a comprehensive renovation of its 1908 Classical Revival structure. To accommodate the renovation, which will be lead by Baltimore-based Sandra Vicchio & Associates, the museum will close to the public for approximately two years beginning on Aug. 9.
ARTnews

National Museum of Women in the Arts to Close for Two-Year Renovation

The National Museum of Women in Arts in Washington, D.C., will close on August 9 ahead of a major restoration effort on its historic building at 1250 New York Avenue, NW, a few blocks east of the White House. Construction is set to begin on September 1 and is expected to last two years. During its closure, the museum will present virtual programs, events, and exhibitions.
Visual ArtWashington Post

How artists Rex Delafkaran and Nancy Daly would spend a perfect day in D.C.

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District. Social media makes it easier than ever to find cool art, but your search shouldn’t stop at your phone. You’ll miss places such as a new project located in Park View — named But, Also — that exhibits original works for purchase from local artists. Besides offering creators more means to make money, co-founders and artists Nancy Daly and Rex Delafkaran want to make art accessible to those who might feel intimidated by expensive galleries.
Washington, DCWUSA

Hottest weather of 2021 arrives this week

WASHINGTON — While the month of May has been relatively comfortable so far, 12 of the first 16 days of the month saw highs below average, some serious heat is on the way for the DMV. The last time that D.C. (National Airport) hit 90-degrees was on September 4, 2020,...
Maryland Healthmymcmedia.org

Newly Vaccinated People Can Get a $50 Gift Card to José Andrés’ D.C.-Area Restaurants

Chef José Andrés wants people to get COVID-19 vaccinated and he’s offering $50 gift cards to his Washington, D.C.-area restaurants to those who do. The celebrity chef and Bethesda resident said that beginning May 8 until 70% of the U.S. is vaccinated, anyone who is newly vaccinated may come to his D.C.-area ThinkFoodGroup restaurants and show their vaccination card to get a $50 gift card.
Advocacywashingtoninformer.com

D.C. Set for Next Community Corps Day

D.C. is set to hold its next Community Corps Day of Action Day this weekend, and help is needed from family, friends and civic groups to help more neighbors plan to get vaccinated, city officials said. The event will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers can...
House RentWashington Post

D.C. could resume eviction filings for nonpayment of rent

As coronavirus pandemic restrictions begin to lift, the D.C. Council is considering making it easier to resume evictions too — a suggestion that has caused an outcry among some legislators and advocates, and also has raised concerns among landlords. Since March 2020, the District of Columbia, like most of the...
DCist

12 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Week

CICADA RADIO: Join local station Takoma Radio, 94.3 FM, for a cicada invasion-themed radio show to welcome our emerging insect friends. The bi-weekly free-form show What’s Up Next will debut a soundtrack to match the Biblical invasion of cicadas. (8 p.m., FREE) ORGAN CONCERTS: To celebrate the second anniversary of...
Shore News Network

Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer opening new D.C. restaurant

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Taffer’s Tavern, the innovative new full service tavern concept founded by industry leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer, today unveiled the location for its first of multiple restaurants coming to the Washington, D.C., metro area. Cuisine Solutions, the world’s leading manufacturer of sous vide foods and Taffer’s Tavern franchisee for the Washington, D.C., metro, signed a lease to bring the ‘Restaurant of the Future’ to 700 6th Street NW in the high-energy Penn Quarter neighborhood. Taffer originally tapped Cuisine Solutions to assist with menu development and kitchen design for Taffer’s Tavern, now the world’s authority on sous vide technology will operate the first D.C. location in alignment with its core of innovation. The future Taffer’s Tavern location is adjacent to the Capital One Arena complex and Gallery Place rapid transit station of the Washington Metro, all within walking distance to national landmarks, museums and popular attractions.
Virginia Governmentfox5dc.com

Live weather cameras across DC, Maryland and Virginia

Take a look around D.C., Maryland and Virginia with FOX 5's live weather cameras!. To stream live video from our webcams, scroll to the location of your choice below and click play. Stay connected to news and weather with realtime alerts and interactive radars by downloading FOX 5's mobile apps,...