Republicans move to reinstate work-search requirement

By TODD RICHMOND Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 1 hour ago

MADISON, Wis. — Republican legislators were poised Wednesday to reinstate a requirement that unemployed people look for work in order to qualify for benefits, part of a broader GOP effort to alleviate a statewide worker shortage. The Legislature's rules committee was scheduled to vote on reinstating the requirement during an...

