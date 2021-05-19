Summer Game Fest 2021 kicks off June 10

You can now check out an extended gameplay video for Moonlight Kids' indie adventure The Wild at Heart. The Wild at Heart sees best friends Wake and Kirby venturing into the Deep Woods "to explore a mysterious realm" full of "magical creatures and oddball guardians." These "oddball guardians," the Spritelings, can be seen in the video above. From the look of things, you'll be amassing a small army of them to lead in combat against other creatures, to create new pathways and build bridges, to gather resources, to help solve puzzles, and a whole lot more. We also got a glimpse of an in-game map during the gameplay video, which gave us a brief look at two areas: the central Deep Woods and The Grove.