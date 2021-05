Of all the times I’ve written about my giddy galivants around town, I’ve always left out a dark detail – this being the risks women face in their everyday lives. As a young girl who always enjoyed lonesome adventures, it was clear to me early on that I did not have the same freedom as my brother to be out in public by myself. My assigned sex and outward appearance deemed me a target for harassment, trafficking and assault before I was even old enough to understand what those words meant.