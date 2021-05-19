newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Mobile Gaming Console Smartphones

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conceptual Nintendo Delight smartphone is the design work of Sophia Yen and imagines a different kind of mobile device from the video game brand that would deliver an exceptionally balanced user experience. The smartphone draws inherent design inspiration from the Nintendo Switch mobile gaming console and is thus well-suited for use in both landscape orientation for gaming or portrait mode for regular use. The device would feature a quad-camera system on the rear that calls to mind the D-pad control panel and come in a range of charming color options that would be quite pleasing to younger users.

www.trendhunter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming Console#Mobile Device#Smartphone Gaming#Console Gaming#Video Gaming#Smartphone Users#Nintendo Switch#User Experience#Streaming#Feature#Younger Users#Brand#Charming Color Options#Landscape#Color
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesTrendHunter.com

Nostalgic RPG Mobile Games

Jagex, known for the nostalgic but immensely popular MMORPG RuneScape, announced that its cross-platform port would be coming to the Android and iOS app stores in summer 2021. Making the sentimental game new again, the RuneScape mobile game will feature an updated UI and redesigned control and combat features specifically optimized for mobile devices.
Electronicsesportstalk.com

Apple Rumored to be Working on a Portable Gaming Console

Rumors regarding Apple and their foray into the gaming realm never seem to go away. Based on past experience, that almost certainly means they’re working on something in secret, but that in no way guarantees that their classified undertaking will ever see the light of day. Quite the contrary, in fact. Companies (especially big ones like Apple), often invest immense amounts of money into R&D and are always trying to create a new product (or product category) out of thin air.
Video GamesTrendHunter.com

Gaming Console-Themed Sneakers

The Nike PG 5 PlayStation 5 colorway sneakers are the latest creation from NBA player Paul George in collaboration with PlayStation and Nike that will offer avid fans alike with a way to infuse a touch of the latest gaming console into their style. The sneakers boast a white and...
BusinessMacdaily News

Epic Games CEO admits Apple’s 30% App Store cut is similar to consoles

In Day Two, ‌Epic Games‌ CEO Tim Sweeney continued his testimony in Epic Games v. Apple, confirming that Apple’s 30 percent cut is also the “most prevalent rate” that other platforms charge. Juli Clover for MacRumors:. Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo all take a 30 percent cut from ‌Epic Games‌ on...
Video Gamespsu.com

PS5 Game Boost Trailer Gives The Console Feature Its Own Logo

Sony Interactive Entertainment has lifted the wraps off a PS5 Game Boost trailer for your viewing pleasure, which highlights the advantages of the feature while also unveiling its very own logo. Check out the trailer below. Game Boost is a feature that overhauls select PS4 titles via backwards compatibility, allowing...
MLBAndroid Central

Thanks to Xbox Game Pass for Android, I've ditched my consoles completely

There's a lot to be said about the current state of gaming. Whether it's the explosion of mobile gaming to go along with the best gaming phones, or if you're still trying to get your hands on the PS5 or one of those fancy, new graphics cards for your PC build. However, there's another aspect entirely that has also exploded in recent months, and that's cloud gaming.
Video Gamesgamesradar.com

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow studio is making a new PC and console game with 505

The studio behind Castlevania: Lords of Shadow and Metroid: Samus Returns is working on a new title with 505 Games. The latest financial results recap from 505 parent company Digital Bros. revealed the new project, as spotted by gaming business writer Mike Futter. Details are scarce on the new project so far, with the recap describing it as a deal for "development and the worldwide publishing of a brand-new videogame to be released on both PC and consoles." A brief post on MercurySteam's official site adds that "it will be amazing."
TechnologyAndroid Central

Epic Games could finally bring Rocket League to your Android smartphone

Epic's plans to bring Rocket League to mobile were revealed during its ongoing legal battle with Apple. A redesigned game launcher would introduce Rocket League on mobile to match the PC and consoles game. This would be the "full" version of the game and would include cross-play and cross-progress between...
Video Gamesgaminglyfe.com

Genki ShadowCast Lets You Play Consoles Games on Your Laptop

Human Things just officially launched the Genki ShadowCast, a thumb-sized device that makes it easier than ever for users to play their favorite game consoles on a laptop. Purchasable directly from the Genki Shop starting at $44.99 USD, the Genki ShadowCast is compatible with Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S|X, and other HDMI devices.
Video Gameslicenseglobal.com

Foundry IV, Color Collab Venture into Mobile Gaming

Foundry IV, a game development studio, has announced their initial expedition into the gaming market with the release of their first product, “Color Collab.” A digital coloring book for adults, “Color Collab’s” offerings and features include tools, brushes, exclusive art and competitions. “The team at Foundry IV is thrilled to...
Video Gamesonmsft.com

Conan Exiles video game is coming to Xbox Game Pass on console and Windows PC

The Conan Exiles video game will be added to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service for both Windows PC and Xbox consoles sometime in the future. The announcement was made earlier today during a Twitch stream where the game’s developers announced that the Isle of Siptah content would be rolling out to all versions of Conan Exiles on May 27th along with support for Twitch drops, the ability to earn in-game content by watching Twitch streams.
Video GamesPosted by
Axios

The inevitability of mobile gaming, like it or not

Activision Blizzard is going bigger than ever on mobile, declaring that the gaming giant behind "Call of Duty" and "World of Warcraft" wants a mobile game for every one of its franchises. Why it matters: Much as some PC and console gamers may grumble, mobile gaming exerts a gravitational pull...
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

‘The Division: Heartland’ Revealed, A Surprise F2P Console And PC Game

Well, just when you think you’ve heard the last of The Division, Ubisoft has quadrupled down on what is now being called “The Division Universe.”. At this point, we know that more content is being planned for The Division 2 in the future. We know there’s a Netflix movie coming. But today brought the announcements of a future novel, mobile game and most important, a free-to-play game by Red Storm that is heading to Xbox, PlayStation, PC and “the cloud” in either 2021 or 2022, called “The Division: Heartland”
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Outright Games launches mobile division

UK publisher Outright Games has unveiled a new mobile division, as well as six new hires across various executive positions. The firm, which publishes licensed games for kids based on popular IPs, aims to bring its roster of games to smartphones and tablets. Outright Games has appointed Jon Bishop as...
Video Gamestechnewsinc.com

The game will enjoy a mobile version this year

The Rocket League mobile port appears to be working on Epic Games. According to the information disclosed in an official document from the company, it could arrive early this year on our smartphones. Epic Games’ plans for Rocket League were revealed in an internal presentation posted after the legal action...
NFLcompsmag.com

The Division Heartland F2P PC / Console Game Announced Along with New Mobile Game and More

Of course, there’s also the big Netflix film project starring renowned actors Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal. Rawson Marshall Thurber was confirmed earlier this year to be attached to direct the movie (inspired by the events of the original game) and co-write the script with Ellen Shanman. His previous works include Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, We’re the Millers, Central Intelligence, Skyscraper, and the upcoming Red Notice featuring Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne Johnson, also set to air on Netflix.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

The new ONEXPLAYER handheld games console runs Windows 10

Despite Microsoft never entering the field, there is a thriving community of handheld gaming consoles running Windows. Today we have a new entrant to the field, the ONEXPLAYER handheld developed by well-established Hong Kong company ONE-NETBOOK. The diminutive PC is powered by a new Intel Core i7-1185G7 (Tiger Lake) (with...