Mobile Gaming Console Smartphones

Rumors regarding Apple and their foray into the gaming realm never seem to go away. Based on past experience, that almost certainly means they’re working on something in secret, but that in no way guarantees that their classified undertaking will ever see the light of day. Quite the contrary, in fact. Companies (especially big ones like Apple), often invest immense amounts of money into R&D and are always trying to create a new product (or product category) out of thin air.