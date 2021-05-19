Mobile Gaming Console Smartphones
The conceptual Nintendo Delight smartphone is the design work of Sophia Yen and imagines a different kind of mobile device from the video game brand that would deliver an exceptionally balanced user experience. The smartphone draws inherent design inspiration from the Nintendo Switch mobile gaming console and is thus well-suited for use in both landscape orientation for gaming or portrait mode for regular use. The device would feature a quad-camera system on the rear that calls to mind the D-pad control panel and come in a range of charming color options that would be quite pleasing to younger users.www.trendhunter.com